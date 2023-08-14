Realme is all set to expand its Realme 11 5G series in India. The company will launch Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G under the 11 series. Realme is yet to reveal the launch date of these smartphones but it has confirmed some of the features of Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G through its website.

The Realme 11 5G will come with segment-leading camera and charging capabilities and Realme 11X 5G will elevate the 5G experience, as per the company claim.

The Realme 11 5G boasts a 108MP camera that leverages the HM6 sensor’s technology to achieve zoomed-in shots comparable to those taken with 3X optical zoom. This merging algorithm is likely to help users focus on even the minutest details and compose their photos with precision.

In addition to this, the Realme 11 5G incorporates 9-in-1 binning technology that enhances its night photography capabilities, improving image quality and noise control for night shots.

Moreover, the smartphone has a smart ISO algorithm that further enhances the HM6 sensor’s performance in low-light conditions and more accurate focusing through PDAF-equipped pixels. This advancement results in focus accuracy that is 9 times higher than devices equipped with the HM2 sensor.

The smartphone has also got three new camera filters—Tranquil, Crisp, and Cinematic—within the Street Photography mode.

Realme 11 5G also has a 2:1 dual charge pump solution resulting in 67W SUPERVOOC Charge, which recharges the battery from 1 to 50 percent in just 17 minutes and 1 to 100 percent in a mere 47 minutes, as per the company’s claim.

The Realme 11 5G was launched in China and Taiwan and that variant of the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and has 8GB RAM and a storage option of 256GB. It also has a 5000mAh battery and features a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution. The Realme 11 5G is offered in two colour options in Taiwan.

The Realme 11X 5G is expected to be similar to the other Realme 11 models in terms of design and performance. However, the exact specifications and features of the smartphone are yet to be revealed by the company. It is also not clear if the Realme 11x 5G will be launched in other markets apart from India.

Meanwhile, along with the smartphones, Realme will also introduce its new wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, which will have a coaxial dual-driver setup and support Hi-Res audio. The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro will offer active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and a long battery life of up to 40 hours with the charging case.