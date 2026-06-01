Apple TV and HomePod mini upgrades could arrive this fall: What's new?

Apple is not limiting its launches to iPhones and MacBooks. The tech giant is now reportedly preparing to update two of its home entertainment products – Apple TV and HomePod Mini this fall. While Apple has not officially confirmed the devices, the latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that development work on both products has already been completed and that employees at Apple’s headquarters have been using them internally for some time. Also Read: Switching from Windows to MacBook? Know these 8 things first

Why is it facing a delay? The new Apple TV and HomePod mini were reportedly expected to arrive earlier. However, Apple is said to have delayed the launch to align the hardware with its upcoming Siri and Apple Intelligence upgrades. Those software features have faced multiple delays over the past year. With Apple now expected to roll them out this fall, the company could finally be ready to introduce the updated hardware alongside them. Also Read: Apple Music could soon offer a free version like Spotify, BUT with some limitations

Next Apple TV: What to expect

You shouldn’t expect a complete redesign. According to the report, the next-generation Apple TV is likely to look similar to the current model. However, the biggest change is expected to be under the hood. Apple is expected to upgrade the chipset. The current Apple TV 4K was launched in 2022 and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip.

The report also hints at a possible update to the Siri Remote. However, it remains unclear whether Apple is working on a redesigned remote or simply making minor internal changes.

HomePod mini upgrades to expect

Apple’s compact smart speaker currently runs on the S5 chip, which first appeared several years ago. The upcoming version is expected to feature a newer processor that can better support Apple’s latest software experiences. Apart from the chip upgrade, there is little information about major design or hardware changes.

What else to expect?

The reported Apple TV and HomePod mini refreshes could be part of a broader push into the smart home segment. Rumours have previously suggested that Apple is working on a dedicated smart home hub with a display and advanced recognition features. While details remain limited, the launch of updated Apple TV and HomePod mini models could help strengthen Apple’s ecosystem before those products arrive.

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However, you must note that nothing has been confirmed yet. Hence, you must wait for the official information from Apple itself.