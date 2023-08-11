Realme is gearing up to launch its new smartphones, the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G, in India. The company has not confirmed the launch date yet, but it has revealed some of the features of the smartphones on its official website.

Along with the smartphones, Realme will also introduce its new wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, which will have a coaxial dual-driver setup and support Hi-Res audio.

The Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G are the latest additions to the company’s 11-number series, which was launched by Realme in Taiwan last month. One of the smartphones will have a “Glory Halo Design” as per the teaser on the company’s website and a 108-megapixel rear camera, as teased by the company on X (formerly Twitter).

“Achieving excellence with every design & celebrating the 5 years of leap up with another surprise,” Realme said in an X post.

"Achieving excellence with every design & celebrating the 5 years of leap up with another surprise," Realme said in an X post.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro will offer active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and a long battery life of up to 40 hours with the charging case. The earbuds will also feature a coaxial dual-driver setup, which will deliver balanced bass and treble performance. The earbuds will also support Hi-Res audio and Sony’s LDAC codec, which will enhance the sound quality and reduce latency.

The company revealed that the earbuds will have an 11-mm bass driver for rich and powerful bass and a 6-mm micro-planar tweeter for crisp and detailed treble. The company will share more information about the Buds Air 5 Pro in the next few days.

“Experience the harmony of perfect bass and treble in your ears with the coaxial dual driver. Stay tuned!,” Realme said in an X post.

"Experience the harmony of perfect bass and treble in your ears with the coaxial dual driver. Stay tuned!," Realme said in an X post.

The Realme 11 5G, which was launched in Taiwan last month, runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has a large 6.72-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also boasts a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The phone is available in two colours in Taiwan.

The Realme 11X 5G is expected to have a similar design and performance as the other Realme 11 models, but the exact details of the phone are still unknown. The company has not revealed if the Realme 11X 5G will be released in other markets besides India.