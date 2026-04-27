PS5 price hike expands to THESE Southeast Asia: Should Indian buyers worry?

PS5 Price Hike: If this news feels like deja vu, this is because Sony has recently hiked the prices of its PS5 lineup in the key global markets in early April 2026. And now, we have another price jump in several other markets. That simply means, if you have been planning to buy a new PlayStation 5, then this might not be the best time to wait a little longer. Sony has officially revised the prices for the PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal in more regions, including Southeast Asia. Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date out: PC specs, price, pre-order details

India, is luckily still out of the price hike list. But this doesn’t mean Indian buyers shouldn’t worry. The tech giant had already announced price hikes earlier in major markets like the US, UK, Europe, and Japan. Now, the same trend impacted the prices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, Also Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered free access rolls out to millions: Who can claim and how

So, what’s changing, and should Indian buyers buy the PS5 now — know all the details. Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced set for April 23 reveal, gameplay expected

PS5 price hike

Sony’s latest revision applies to almost the entire current PlayStation lineup – including the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Pro, and even the PlayStation Portal. However, the updated prices will be effective from May 1st in these Southeast Asian countries. Here’s the updated PS5 prices list:

Countries PS5 Price Digital Edition PS5 Pro Singapore SGD 849 (apx. Rs 63,000) SGD 764 (apx. Rs 56,000) SGD 1,167 (apx. Rs 86,000) Malaysia MYR 2,799 (apx. Rs 67,000) MYR 2,499 (apx. Rs 60,000) MYR 3,999 (apx. Rs 95,000) Thailand THB 20,990 (apx. Rs 61,000) THB 18,790 (apx. Rs 54,700) THB 30,990 (apx. Rs 90,000) Indonesia IDR 11,399,000 (apx. Rs 62,000) IDR 9,999,000 (apx. Rs 55,000) — Philippines PHP 40,032 (apx. Rs 62,000) — — Vietnam VND 16,900,000 (apx. Rs 60,500) — —

PS5 Global vs Southeast Asia prices: A quick comparison

To put things into perspective, here’s how prices look in other major markets look like:

Region PS5 PS5 Digital PS5 Pro USA $649.99 $599.99 $899.99 UK £569.99 £519.99 £789.99 Europe €649.99 €599.99 €899.99 Japan ¥97,980 ¥89,980 ¥137,980

These prices have been updated recently, as of April 2nd, 2026.

What about PS5 prices in India?

As of now, there is no official announcement for India. However, the global price revisions are sending waves of expected price hikes in India too. As the immediate price hike rarely happens, but it doesn’t mean the gaming giant will skip India entirely.

Plus, the PS5 Pro is still part of leaks and rumours; however, it showed up in several certification platforms, which hints at its imminent launch. Some reports suggest that if that happens, the pricing strategy may change for the entire lineup along with that. Again, the Indian price hike for the PS5 is purely speculation.

In India, it costs Rs 54,990 for the Disc Edition and Rs 49,990 for the Digital Edition. However, several e-commerce and quick commerce platforms are easily offering it for Rs 44,000-45,000.

PS5 Price Hike: Why are prices going up again?

The constant price hike of the PS5 series in several countries seems to be an impact of global economic pressure. This could be because of the rising component costs, manufacturing expenses and even the logistics. The increased demand for chips and memory is adding fuel to the fire, as it puts pressure on the supply chains.

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Real Question – Should you wait or buy now?

One of the important questions right now is this. But the fact that waiting might not necessarily get you a better deal, especially if prices go up here as well, suggests that you should buy the PS5 now if you want one, especially for these Southeast Asian countries.