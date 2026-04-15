OnePlus’ next tablet teased in India, flagship specs expected

OnePlus has quietly teased a new tablet in India, and while there isn’t much officially confirmed yet, it looks like the company is preparing another high-end device. The teaser was shared on X, but it doesn’t mention the name or key specs. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 sale begins in India: When and where can you buy the smartphone today

What it does hint at is performance. The phrase “Exceptional Power” is clearly front and centre, which suggests this won’t be a basic upgrade or a budget tablet. Also Read: OnePlus gaming handheld leaks reveal design, key specs: What to expect

What the teaser shows

The teaser image gives a partial look at the design. You can see a clean back panel with a pill-shaped camera module placed on one side. There seems to be a single camera along with an LED flash. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: 7 key differences to know before buying

You’re not ready for this. pic.twitter.com/O9zL0rxxxa — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2026

The overall look feels quite similar to the OnePlus Pad 3. There are no visible changes in terms of design direction, at least from what’s been shown so far.

Apart from that, OnePlus hasn’t shared anything else. No display details, no chipset information, nothing official yet.

What it could be

Since the name hasn’t been revealed, there’s some confusion around what this tablet actually is. Most leaks are pointing towards a OnePlus Pad 3 Pro. That makes sense because the current Pad 3 is already positioned as a flagship, so the next logical step would be a Pro version rather than jumping straight to a new generation.

There are also some mentions of a possible Pad 4, but going by how OnePlus usually updates its products, a Pro version feels more likely at this point.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro specs (leaked)

Leaks by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) suggest the tablet could get a large 3.4K LCD screen, likely around 13.2 inches, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. The focus seems to be on performance, so the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is expected here.

You might also see higher RAM and storage options this time, with the top variant expected to go up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The tablet could pack a 13,000mAh+ battery with 80W fast wired charging support.

Where it fits in

The OnePlus Pad 3, launched last year, already offers flagship-level hardware. If this new device turns out to be a Pro version, it will likely sit above it with better performance and maybe a few internal upgrades.

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What to expect

Right now, the teaser only confirms that a new tablet is coming. The actual details are still missing. More information around specs, pricing, and launch timeline should come out soon. Until then, it looks like OnePlus is sticking to the same design but focusing on improving performance with this upcoming tablet.