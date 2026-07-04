Is OnePlus scaling back globally? UK and US availability raises fresh questions

OnePlus could be reducing its presence in more international markets, with fresh signs now emerging from the UK and the US. The company has not announced any plans to exit these regions, but its product availability across official stores and retail partners has raised questions about its future strategy outside India. Also Read: Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c launched: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery and more

This comes months after reports suggested that OnePlus was reorganising parts of its business and could work more closely with sister brands under OPPO. Around the same time, OnePlus had already started scaling back in parts of Europe, with some regional websites directing customers towards OPPO devices instead. Also Read: OnePlus N6 launches in India with MediaTek Dimensity chip, 8000mAh battery: Price, offers, specs and more

UK and US stores show limited availability

The latest signs have surfaced through OnePlus’ own online stores. According to a report by Android Authority, several smartphones listed on the company’s UK website, including the latest OnePlus 15 series as well as older models like the OnePlus 13, are currently out of stock. The same situation extends to tablets, with the OnePlus Pad 3 also unavailable. The newer OnePlus Pad 4 has already been announced, but it is currently available only in India and has not made its way to the UK store yet. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in July 2026 in India: Oppo Reno 16, Nothing Phone 4b, Samsung foldables, more

The US market is seeing something similar, although not to the same extent. Buyers currently have fewer configuration choices, with only one colour option and one storage variant available for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. Compared to the multiple variants offered at launch, the options have become much more limited.

Retail availability also appears to be shrinking

The changes are not limited to OnePlus’ own website. The brand’s devices have also become harder to find through major retailers.

Best Buy has already stopped offering some OnePlus smartphones, with the OnePlus 15 now listed as permanently discontinued on its online store. Availability through third-party retailers also appears to be thinning out. On Amazon, for example, only a handful of variants are currently listed in some regions.

None of this confirms that OnePlus is exiting these markets. But compared to the way the company expanded its portfolio over the past few years, the recent changes do suggest that things have slowed down considerably.

India remains a different story

While OnePlus seems to be trimming its lineup in some overseas markets, India continues to see regular launches. Since April, the company has introduced multiple new products and has also added newer variants to devices that were already on sale.

That has continued even after changes in the company’s leadership team in India, indicating that the market still holds a lot of importance for the brand. India was also the first market to get the OnePlus Pad 4, while buyers in several other countries are still waiting for it.

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OnePlus has not officially said it is scaling back its business in the UK or the US. Even so, with more products going out of stock, fewer variants being offered and availability shrinking across retailers, questions around the company’s long-term plans in these markets have naturally started coming up.