Nothing teases mysterious new 'B' device after cancelling CMF Phone plans

Nothing has dropped a new teaser, and honestly, it comes at an interesting time. Just recently, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis confirmed that there won’t be a new CMF Phone launching this year. Naturally, many assumed that the company’s smartphone plans for 2026 were more or less sorted.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case. The company has now shared a cryptic teaser on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the letter “B” along with the tagline “Born Different.” And as expected, the internet has already started guessing what Nothing could be planning next.

What is Nothing teasing?

Well, that’s the mystery. The teaser doesn’t reveal anything beyond the letter “B”. No launch date, no specifications, and not even a hint about the product category. But that hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with theories.

One of the strongest speculations is that Nothing could be preparing another smartphone. Some reports suggest that the company may be working on a new member of the Phone (4) lineup, possibly called the Nothing Phone (4b).

If that turns out to be true, it would be the first time Nothing uses a “b” branding for its smartphones. So far, the company has stuck with names like Phone (1), Phone (2), Phone (3), and more recently the Phone (4a) series. Of course, there is no confirmation yet. The “B” could mean something completely different.

Sometimes it’s fun to (b)eat around the (b)ush. pic.twitter.com/oyzbitoePp — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 20, 2026

However, the timing is a little interesting. Recently, Nothing ruled out a new CMF Phone for this year; many expected the company to slow down on smartphone launches. Instead, this new teaser suggests there could still be another device in the pipeline.

A new series in the making?

Another theory doing the rounds is that Nothing could be preparing an entirely new lineup. The “B” branding has sparked speculation about a more affordable smartphone series that could sit below the company’s current offerings. Considering how competitive the sub-Rs 20,000 segment has become in India, a new budget Nothing phone wouldn’t be surprising.

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For now though, all of this remains speculation.