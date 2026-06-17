Not just Android 17, Google starts rolling out Wear OS 7 to Pixel Watch users

Along with Android 17, Google has announced Wear OS 7, and it has finally started rolling out to eligible Pixel Watch models. The latest update is basically to make the smartwatch experience more useful in day-to-day life. What does it bring to your wrist? The latest Wear OS 7 update focuses on key areas – battery improvements, better connectivity, and more information on your watch face. Not just that, Google has also revealed that several AI-powered features are on the way later this year for selected Wear OS devices. Also Read: Google Earth's flight simulator is now on browsers: Here's how to play

Have a closer look at what all is new with Wear OS 7. Also Read: That old phone in your drawer could soon power Google's data centres; Here's how

Wear OS 7: What’s new?

Better battery life: One of the biggest changes with Wear OS 7 is improved battery efficiency. According to Google, the update includes deeper system-level optimisations that can improve battery life by up to 10 percent compared to Wear OS 6. The company says these improvements happen behind the scenes, helping the watch manage resources more efficiently throughout the day. Also Read: Google AI Plus subscribers now get 400GB cloud storage without paying more

Live Updates arrive on Pixel Watch: Wear OS 7 is also introducing Live Updates. The feature allows you to keep track of ongoing activities without constantly opening apps. For example, you can view workout progress, sports scores, navigation details, or even food delivery updates directly from your watch.

A small icon appears on the watch face, while additional information can be viewed from the notifications area. The idea is similar to getting real-time updates at a glance without digging through menus.

Easier control of connected devices: Google is also improving how Wear OS interacts with other devices. A new media output switcher lets users control where audio is playing directly from the watch. If you’re listening to music on your phone, you can quickly switch playback between headphones, speakers, or other connected devices without reaching for the smartphone.

Gemini features are coming too: In addition to other features, Google also confirmed the Gemini-powered features, which are expected to come later this year. Google will receive tools such as Create My Widget, which will allow you to generate a custom widget using natural language prompts. The tech giant is also working on multi-step task execution, enabling Gemini to perform actions across multiple apps directly from the watch. Google says Gemini on Wear OS will become more conversational and context-aware by using information from services such as Gmail, Search, and previous interactions.

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Wear OS 7 Update: Eligible devices

Wear OS 7 is rolling out now to supported Pixel Watch models. While Google has started with its own smartwatch lineup, other brands are expected to follow. Samsung is also expected to bring its Wear OS 7-based One UI 9 Watch update to compatible Galaxy Watch devices later this year. For Pixel Watch users, though, the rollout has officially begun.