No Wi-Fi? Canva Offline Mode lets you keep designing without internet; Check steps

We all have been there when we are editing our presentation, social media post or a poster via Canva, and then… suddenly the internet disappears. Whether you are travelling, sitting on a flight, attending classes, or simply dealing with poor network coverage, losing connectivity often means putting your work on hold. But Canva is now trying to fix that problem. Also Read: Canva down: Users report issues accessing designs, website and app

The creative design app has started rolling out a new Offline Mode feature which lets you create and edit designs even without an active internet connection. The feature was first announced earlier this year and is now becoming available globally. What is it? How will it work? Know all the details. Also Read: 7 AI Image Generators Everyone Is Talking About

Canva Offline Mode: How will it help you?

The new Offline Mode allows you to save selected designs on your device and continue working on them when Wi-Fi or mobile data isn’t available. The idea is simply to make you independent of the internet connection to edit designs via Canva. Once you’re back online, all the changes are automatically synced to your Canva account.

According to the company, this has been one of the most requested features from users, especially students, creators, teachers, entrepreneurs, and people who often work on the move.

One of the key highlights is that Canva isn’t limiting offline access to just a few hours. After enabling offline support, you can continue editing your saved designs for up to 14 days without internet access. And the good part is that the feature works across supported devices and design formats, allowing you to make changes even when connectivity isn’t reliable.

What else? You don’t have to pay extra. Canva’s new Offline Mode is available to both free and paid users.

How to enable Canva Offline mode

There is one thing to remember. You need to prepare the design before going offline.

To enable the feature, just follow these steps:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Open the design you want to work on

Tap or click on the menu options

Select “Make available offline”

Save the design for offline access

Once done, the project will remain accessible even without an internet connection. Any edits, additions, or changes made during the offline period will automatically sync when the device reconnects to the internet.