NASA’s Artemis III will not land on Moon yet: Here’s what it will do instead

NASA is now moving ahead with planning for the Artemis III mission, scheduled for late 2027, but this time the mission will look very different from what many expected earlier. Instead of rushing directly towards a lunar landing, NASA is using Artemis III to test how all the moving parts actually work together in orbit first. That includes spacecraft docking, crew coordination, lander access, and communication systems. Also Read: Artemis III Moon mission delayed to 2027: Why NASA will not land astronauts on the Moon yet

By keeping the spacecraft afloat in the Earth-orbit, the test mission will help NASA prepare for future lunar landings under the Artemis program. Also Read: Can NASA really send humans on the Moon by 2027?

The mission is being treated as an important step before astronauts eventually head towards the Moon’s south pole region in later Artemis missions. NASA has already started working with companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin to define how the mission will operate. Also Read: 8 everyday things that actually came from space research

Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket to play key role

The mission will use NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to launch the Orion spacecraft along with four astronauts from the Kennedy Space Center.

One major change this time is that NASA will not use the interim cryogenic propulsion stage that was originally planned for the rocket. Instead, the agency is developing a non-propulsive “spacer” structure that matches the size and weight of the upper stage without actually providing propulsion.

Work on this hardware is already underway at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, where engineers are preparing parts for welding and assembly.

Once Orion reaches orbit, its European-built service module will help circularise the spacecraft’s orbit around Earth.

SpaceX and Blue Origin landers expected to join mission

A major part of Artemis III will involve testing rendezvous and docking operations between Orion and lander systems being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.

NASA is still finalising the exact mission profile, but astronauts may enter at least one of the test landers during the mission. This would allow NASA to study how crew transfers and habitation systems could work during future Moon missions.

Keeping the mission in low-Earth orbit also gives NASA more flexibility with launch schedules and reduces overall risk compared to directly attempting a lunar landing mission.

Docking systems, life support and heat shield testing

The mission will also allow NASA to test several important systems that will later be used during deep-space missions.

Artemis III astronauts are expected to spend more time aboard Orion compared to Artemis II. NASA plans to evaluate the spacecraft’s life support systems and test the docking system in a crewed environment for the first time.

Another important part of the mission will involve testing an upgraded Orion heat shield during re-entry to Earth. NASA says this could help improve future return profiles for lunar missions.

The agency is also studying options to test interfaces connected to Axiom Space’s AxEMU lunar spacesuits.

More mission details still under review

NASA is still working on several parts of the mission, including astronaut selection, mission duration, science objectives, and communication systems.

Since the mission will remain in Earth orbit, NASA will not use the Deep Space Network and is instead looking for alternative communication solutions from industry partners.

The agency is also exploring opportunities for domestic and international partners to fly CubeSats during the mission.

Artemis program: A brief history

The Artemis program has already completed two major missions so far. Artemis I was an uncrewed test flight in 2022 that sent Orion around the Moon, while Artemis II was successfully conducted last month as NASA’s first crewed lunar flyby mission in more than 50 years. The mission carried four astronauts aboard Orion on a nearly 10-day journey around the Moon before safely returning to Earth.

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Artemis III is being seen as an important step for future Moon missions, especially as NASA continues working towards long-term plans for human presence on the lunar surface and eventually, missions to Mars.