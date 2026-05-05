Can NASA really send humans on the Moon by 2027?

For the first time in decades, NASA is now planning to land humans back on the Moon. The latest plan under its Artemis programme now targets 2028 for astronauts to step onto the lunar surface again, Space.com reported. Also Read: 8 everyday things that actually came from space research

On paper, it sounds like a clear next step after recent mission of Artemis II. But if you look closely, the bigger question is – will NASA be able to send humans on Moon by 2028? Also Read: GalaxEye launches Mission Drishti, India’s largest private satellite: What it does

Why NASA is planning 2028 mission?

NASA has a slight change in the plan. Instead of landing astronauts directly, the upcoming Artemis missions will first test systems in Earth orbit and around the Moon. The actual landing is now expected under a later mission. For that to happen, multiple pieces need to come together at the same time:

A working lunar lander

Reliable space suits

Successful docking and refuelling in space

Safe transport from orbit to the Moon’s surface

NASA has partnered with SpaceX and Blue Origin to build these landers. But as of now, neither has a fully ready system.

What are the main challenges?

A lot of this plan depends on the landers and that’s where things get tricky. SpaceX is working on a version of its Starship, which still needs to prove it can reach orbit consistently and refuel in space. That refuelling process alone requires multiple launches and coordination, something that hasn’t been demonstrated fully yet.

On the other side, Blue Origin is taking a slower approach, starting with cargo missions before moving to crewed landings. But its rocket system has also faced delays.

In simple terms, without a working lander, there is no Moon landing.

NASA’s track record with timelines

This is not the first time NASA has set an ambitious deadline. Earlier plans had targeted a human Moon landing much sooner, but delays pushed things forward. Even past large-scale projects like the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station saw timeline slips. So naturally, experts are cautious when it comes to a 2028 deadline. Many believe the timeline may stretch by a couple of years, not because the goal is impossible, but because space missions rarely go exactly as planned.

Compared to the Apollo missions, today’s lunar missions are far more complex. Instead of one launch, the current plan involves multiple launches, orbital refuelling, and advanced landing systems.

There are also new risks to consider, like how astronauts will move between spacecraft, how systems will perform over longer durations, and how safety is managed across multiple stages.

Even smaller things like suit development and system testing are running behind schedule.

So, is 2028 realistic for human landing on the Moon?

At this point, 2028 looks possible, but a bit tight. If everything moves exactly as planned, NASA could get there. But based on current progress, delays in key systems like landers and refuelling could push the timeline further.

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What seems more realistic is that the mission will happen, just not necessarily within the exact deadline. For now, the focus is shifting from “if” humans will return to the Moon, to “when” it will actually happen.