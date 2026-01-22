Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin plans satellite internet service to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is preparing to enter the satellite internet space, setting up direct competition with SpaceX and its Starlink network. The company has announced a new communications project called TeraWave, which is expected to roll out over the next few years. Also Read: Elon Musk Reveals Neuralink’s Push For Mass Production Of Brain Implants

According to Blue Origin, deployment of the TeraWave satellite constellation is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027. The move marks a major shift for the company, which has so far focused largely on launch vehicles and space infrastructure rather than connectivity services.

What Is TeraWave and How Will It Work?

TeraWave is being planned as a large satellite network that will operate across both low Earth orbit and medium Earth orbit. Blue Origin says it plans to launch 5,408 satellites, with orbits ranging from around 100 miles to nearly 21,000 miles above the Earth.

This multi-orbit approach is designed to support high-capacity data links between global hubs and end users. Instead of focusing on individual households, the company is targeting enterprise customers, data centres, and government users. These are areas where laying fibre is either too expensive, technically difficult, or slow to implement, especially in remote or less-connected regions.

Blue Origin claims the network will be capable of delivering speeds of up to 6 terabits per second. The focus, it says, will be on higher throughput, balanced upload and download speeds, and built-in redundancy to support large-scale operations.

Taking On Starlink’s Dominance

With this move, Blue Origin is entering a market where SpaceX’s Starlink already has a strong presence. Starlink has thousands of satellites in orbit and provides internet access to millions of users globally, mainly targeting consumers and small businesses.

TeraWave’s approach is different. Instead of mass consumer adoption, Blue Origin appears to be positioning the service as a backbone-style network for organisations that need reliable, high-capacity connections across regions.

How Amazon Fits Into the Picture

The development also adds an interesting layer given Bezos’ role as the founder of Amazon. Amazon is already working on its own satellite internet effort, previously known as Project Kuiper. The project has already seen several satellite launches and is aimed at building a separate constellation that will serve businesses, government users, and eventually consumer customers as well.