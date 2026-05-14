Instagram launches Instants for quick photo sharing with Snapchat and BeReal-like features

Instagram has introduced a new feature called ‘Instants’ with an aim to provide quick and unfiltered moments with friends. The feature is started rolling out globally on 13 May, offering casual sharing rather than polished social media content. Also Read: How Instagram new app 'Instants' copies Snapchat and why it matters

The launch of Instants showcase that Instagram is adapting to the changing social media scenario is today’s world. The younger audiences are now moving away from the highly curated feeds and posts, and hence, that’s the reason, Instants made sense toward private, casual, and authentic interactions. Also Read: Instagram’s new Instants App is all about disappearing photos BUT it is not for everyone

How Instagram Instants works

The newly launched ‘Instants’ will start appearing inside Instagram’s inbox section. You can tap a small stack of photos placed at the bottom-right corner of your DM’s to open the Instant camera.

Once you do that, you can capture a live photo and send it directly to wither your close friends list or mutual followers. Instants is not like Stories and regular posts on Instagram, instead it will disappear right after friends view them.

Besides this, the social media giant has also limited the editing option to keep the experience natural. You can add caption before sharing, however, shockingly, you cannot apply filters or make edits to it. In addition, you cannot upload old photos from their gallery on Instants. The idea behind these features is to make the real-time sharing more efficient and trustworthy without any pressure.

Focus on real and spontaneous sharing

According to Instagram, Instants is means to reduce the pressure people often feel while posting on social media. So, rather than spending your valuable time in editing photos, you can simple capture what is happening in the moment. You don’t have to take the hassle of posting polished content on Instants, it will be raw and original.

Many users now believe and prefer smaller and more private interactions over public posting. This shift has made Instagram to bring Instants, as especially young audiences are increasingly using social media for direct communication with their close friends.

List of Features

In addition to this, Instagram has also added several extra tools alongside Instants to improve the overall user experience. One of the biggest additions is Archieve. This feature privately stores shared Instants for up to one year. What’s special about this feature is that only you can access this archive.

Recap Feature

Another interesting feature is Recap, allowing users to combine saved Instants into a collection. You can also repost them as Instagram Stories. This way, you can revisit your moments later that too without keeping the original Instants permanently visible.

Undo Button

Furthermore, there is an Undo button in Instants. This feature is suitable at the time if someone accidentally shares an Instant, they can instantly undo it or take it back before anyone else views it. On top of that, you can also remove Instants from the archieve to stop unopened photos from being seen.

Similarly, there is a Snooze button too that allow people to temporarily hide their Instants from their inbox if they want a break from the feature.

Separate Instants app also being tested

Meta is not limiting Instants to Instagram alone, rather it is also experimenting with a standalone Instants app in selected countries. These countries are Spain and Italy.

If launch as a separate app, then it will give users faster access to camera without needing to open the main Instagram app first. You will then be able to login using your existing Instagram account and anything shared by you through the standalone app will still appear inside Instagram.

As per Meta, there were many testers who wanted to experience easier and quicker way to capture and share moments instantly. This is the main reason which led to the development of the dedicated app.

Safety and privacy protections for users

Safety and privacy concerns are the main points for Instants and according to Meta all of its existing protections automatically apply to Instants. There are features like ,mute, block, and restrict that work across both Instagram and the standalone app.

Users can only share Instants with their mutual or close friends. To bring more privacy and safety on platform, the company has also added restrictions that prevent anyone from taking screenshots and screen recordings of Instants. As per Instagram, its Community Standards fully apply to the feature, and hence, inappropriate content can still be reported if posted.

Teen safety features remain active

Keeping teens safety in mind, Instagram has automatically integrated it into Instagram’s Teen Accounts and Family Centre Protections. Parents can still supervise their teen’s Instagram account and they do not need to complete any additional setup.

Privacy features like Sleep Mode, daily tie limit, and parental control notifications will continue to work with Instants. Notifications will be muted by default between 10 PM and 7 AM for teens.