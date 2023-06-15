comscore
News

Music publishers are suing Twitter over copyright violations: Check details

News

The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) in the US has sued Twitter for $250 million over a massive copyright infringement.

Highlights

  • National Music Publishers' Association is suing Twitter.
  • Twitter is being sued for violating copyright laws.
  • The lawsuit has been collectively filed by 17 music publishers.
twitter (3)

The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) in the US has sued Twitter for $250 million over a massive copyright infringement. Also Read - Twitter may soon limit DMs for users without Twitter Blue subscription

The lawsuit, filed in the federal court in the state of Tennessee on behalf of 17 music publishers, is seeking damages and injunctive relief for Twitter’s “wilful copyright infringement”. Also Read - Twitter’s upcoming update for Blue subscribers could almost eliminate bot chats: What this means

“Twitter fuels its business with countless infringing copies of musical compositions, violating publishers’ and others’ exclusive rights under copyright law,” the lawsuit read. Also Read - Twitter ups perks for Twitter Blue subscribers: Here’s what’s new

“While numerous Twitter competitors recognise the need for proper licenses and agreements for the use of musical compositions on their platforms, Twitter does not, and instead breeds massive copyright infringement that harms music creators,” it added.

The lawsuit has a list of around 1,700 songs that has been included in multiple copyright notices to Twitter, asking the court to fine the micro-blogging platform up to $150,000 for each violation.

According to the lawsuit, the “pervasive infringing activity at issue in this case is no accident”.

While the Twitter platform began as a destination for short text-based messages, it widened its business model to compete more aggressively with other social media sites for users, advertisers, and subscribers.

“By design, the Twitter platform became a hot destination for multimedia content, with music-infused videos being of particular and paramount importance,” the lawsuit added.

The NMPA claimed that Twitter has failed to remove infringing content once notified and has “continued to assist known repeat infringers with their infringement” without risk of them losing their accounts.

Both the micro-blogging platform or Musk were yet to react to the lawsuit.

“Twitter profits handsomely from its infringement of Publishers’ repertoires of musical compositions. The audio and audio-visual recordings embodying those compositions attract and retain users (both account holders and visitors) and drive engagement, thereby furthering Twitter’s lucrative advertising business and other revenue streams,” read the lawsuit.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 15, 2023 12:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Music publishers are suing Twitter over copyright violations

Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G to go on sale in India today: Where to buy it

Sony tests cloud streaming for supported PS5 games

Steam overhauls notifications and in-game overlay

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 appears on BIS website, to be launched in India soon

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy