Ever since the change in ownership, Twitter has limited many of its free features and now the company is working to restrict one more service to users who have not subscribed to the company's paid Twitter Blue service.

The outing chief executive announced on Monday that a new feature "coming this week" will restrict the option to send private messages to non-followers on Twitter, reserving it only for premium users.

Elon Musk was responding to another tweet that claimed that the update is on its way. He said that we can expect this update to be released this week.

Hopefully releasing the update this week.

“Twitter is working on limiting the ability to send DMs to people who don’t follow you to Verified (Blue) users only. Also applies to creating group chats,” said a tweet by T(w)itter Daily News(opens in a new tab).

"Twitter is working on limiting the ability to send DMs to people who don't follow you to Verified (Blue) users only. Also applies to creating group chats," said a tweet by T(w)itter Daily News(opens in a new tab).

Musk said that the move is aimed at tackling the issue of spam bots, which he promised to address before he acquired the platform in April 2022.

“As I’ve said many times, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible. The only “social networks” that survive will be those that require verification. The payment system is a means of verification that increases bot cost by ~10,000X,” Musk tweeted.

It is worth noting that Twitter already has an option to automatically block all DMs that are not from followers, which makes it quite simple for many users to solve this issue.

“However, we’d suggest there should be a 3rd option to remain open to DMs from non-Blue accounts, with a warning attached that this leaves you open to spam,” T(w)itter Daily News suggested.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino recently sent her first email to the employees with the title “Building Twitter 2.0 Together”, highlighting her boss Elon Musk‘s stated intention for the company to be the “global town square” and said that it “needs transformation”.

“From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it,” Yaccarino wrote in the memo on Monday, according to the Verge.

“More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation — to drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.”

She also mentioned that the micro-blogging platform is on “a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication”.