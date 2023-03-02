comscore Motorola to soon launch new version of foldable Razr smartphone
Tipster Evan Blass has revealed a few images of the rumoured Motorola Razr 2023. This handset is expected to compete against Galaxy Z Flip 4, Oppo Find N2 Flip and more.

  • Lenovo CEO confirmed that a new version of the foldable Motorola.
  • The handset is expected to compete against Galaxy Z Flip 4, Find N2 Flip and more.
  • The foldable smartphone is likely to come with a large cover display.
Moto Razr 2022

Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang has confirmed that a new version of the foldable Motorola Razr smartphone will be launched this year. Launched by Motorola in 2004, the Razr became one of the most popular flip phones of the 2000s. Yang told CNBC in an interview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 that the reception to the Razr “is good” and that Motorola will launch the new version of this foldable phone “very soon”. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 5G budget smartphone to launch on March 10 in India

“I think it’s much better,” he said of the device. He gave very few details about the upcoming smartphone but stated that the hinge and the applications on the device would be the main areas of improvement. Yang also stated that although the cost of foldables are currently quite high, they will go down in the future which could make the market bigger. Also Read - Motorola Defy 2 debuts with rugged built and two-way satellite connectivity

“When the technology becomes mature, then the price could go down then you can drive higher volume,” the Lenovo CEO said. At MWC, the company also showcased its “rollable” concept smartphone, featuring a display that rolls up. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2023 design leaks surface online ahead of official launch

Tipster Evan Blass has revealed a few images of the rumoured Motorola Razr 2023. This handset is expected to compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Oppo Find N2 Flip and more.

Motorola Razr 2023 expected specifications:

As per the images by Evan Blass, the foldable smartphone is likely to come with a large cover display. It might take up a major chunk of the phone. This display is expected to be 3.26 inches in size. It also houses a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash on the top cover of the smartphone.

Additionally, it is also expected that this time around, the smartphone is likely to come with an under-display front camera instead of a cutout notch selfie camera. It might come with slim bezels and curved edges.

In terms of the processor, the chipset is not confirmed yet however, it is expected to be powered by the flagship chipset by Qualcomm or MediaTek.

Motorola Razr 2022 which was launched in India last year, features a 144Hz foldable display. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

According to research firm IDC, shipments of foldable devices made up only 1.1 per cent of all smartphone shipments in 2022 and are only expected to rise to 2.8 per cent in 2026, the report said.

 

 

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 12:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 2, 2023 12:48 PM IST
