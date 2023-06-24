comscore
News

Modi in US: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy commits to $15 billion investment in India

News

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Saturday said that the company is committed to invest $26 billion in India by 2030, after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlights

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met PM Modi in the US.
  • Amazon CEO committed to investing $15 billion in India.
  • With this, Amazon's total investment in India will stand at $26 billion.
Amazon CEO meets Modi

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Saturday said that the company is committed to invest $26 billion in India by 2030, after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. Also Read - Elon Musk says looking to bring Tesla, Starlink to India after meeting PM Modi

Amazon has invested about $11 billion in India so far and has plans to invest nearly $15 billion more by 2030. Also Read - OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman meets PM Modi to discuss India's tech ecosystem and AI

“Productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussed Amazon’s commitment to invest $26 billion in India by 2030,” Jassy tweeted after meeting PM Modi who concluded his three-day state visit to the US on Friday. Also Read - Elon Musk follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter

“Working together, we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally,” the Amazon CEO added.

India is a key market for Amazon, where it has invested over $6.5 billion in e-commerce in the last decade.

In May this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, announced plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.

This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore ($23.3 billion) to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

The fresh investment followed AWS’s investment of Rs 30,900 crore ($3.7 billion) between 2016-2022, which will bring AWS’s total investment in India to Rs 1,36,500 crore ($16.4 billion) by 2030.

AWS has two data centre infrastructure regions in India — the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, launched in November 2022.

The company estimates that its overall contribution to the GDP of India between 2016 and 2022 was more than Rs 38,200 crore ($4.6 billion), and the investment supported approximately 39,500 jobs annually in Indian businesses.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 24, 2023 11:20 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy commits to $15 billion investment in India

Google to setup global fintech operation centre in Gujarat: Sundar Pichai

Intel India head resigns after 29 years

Qualcomm to offer next-gen Snapdragon chips to Sony devices

Call of Duty Warzone Caldera is shutting down: All questions answered

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

Features

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video

Reviews

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video
5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Tech Updates/Launch

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level
Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How

News

Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How