Amazon announces 5G Revolution Sale: Check top offers

Amazon India has announced the 5G Revolution Sale on its platform in India. The sale began on June 21, and it will go on until June 25. During the course of the sale, the company will be offering discounts and special deals on the purchase of 5G smartphones. Amazon says that interested buyers can choose from a selection of smartphones such as OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, iQOO Z7s, iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO 11 5G, Samsung S23 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G and Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G among others. Also Read - Indian govt approves $11 billion plan to revive BSNL: Check details

In addition to offering discount, the company is also offering no-cost EMI option of up to 24 months on the purchase of 5G smartphones during the sale. Amazon also said that interested buyers will be able to avail additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on exchanging their old smartphones for a new 5G smartphone. Additionally, interested buyers will be able to get additional discount of up to 10 percent on SBI credit cards EMI transactions during the ongoing sale. Also Read - Airtel says its 5G Plus network is now available in 3000 Indian cities

So, if you were planning to upgrade to a 5G smartphone, here are the top deals that you need to consider: Also Read - Airtel announces five new prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data: Check details here

Top deals during the Amazon 5G Revolution sale

— Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: This smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 1,06,999 on Amazon India during the sale including bank offers. Additionally, interested buyers will be able to get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and no cost EMI offer of up to 18 months on the purchase of this smartphone.

— OnePlus 11: During the sale, the 8GB version of this smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 59,999. Additionally, interested buyers will get an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 and no cost EMI offer of up to 12 months.

— iQOO Neo 6 5G: This smartphone is available at a price of Rs 22,999 during the sale.

— Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: It will be available at a price of Rs 17,499 during the sale. including bank offers. Additionally, interested buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 and no cost EMI option of up to three months.

— Xiaomi 12 pro 5G: It will be available for Rs 44,999 on Amazon India. Additionally, interested customers will get an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 and no cost EMI offer of up to nine months.

— iQOO Z7s 5G: It will be available for Rs 17,499 on Amazon India.

— Tecno Spark 10 5G: This smartphone will be available for Rs 10,249 during the sale. Interested buyers will be able to get an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the phone.

— Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G: It will be available for Rs 76,999. Interested buyers will also get an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of this phone.

— Xiaomi Note 12 5G: It will be available for Rs 14,999 on Amazon India during the sale. Customers will get an exchange bonus of Rs 1,500 and no cost EMI offer of up to six months on the purchase of this phone.