Xbox 360 games could be playable on PC and next-gen Xbox console

Microsoft could be planning a major expansion of its backward compatibility program. After announcing support for original Xbox games on PC earlier this year, a new leak suggests the company is now preparing to bring Xbox 360 titles to PC as well. If the reported plans move ahead, the upcoming Xbox platform could end up supporting games from every Xbox generation. Also Read: Apple could finally bring copy-paste between iPhone and Windows PCs

The information comes from a leaked document obtained by The Verge, although Microsoft has not officially confirmed these plans. Also Read: Microsoft's FIRST cybersecurity AI model is here: How does it work?

Xbox 360 games may soon be playable on PC

According to The Verge, Microsoft has shared documents with game developers outlining the next phase of its Xbox Backward Compatibility program. The report claims the company wants to extend support beyond original Xbox titles and make Xbox 360 games playable on PC through the Xbox app. Also Read: Xbox down: Thousands of users report game launch and server issues

According to the leaked document, Microsoft isn’t limiting Xbox 360 support to PCs. The games are also expected to run on Project Helix and Windows-powered handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally, giving players more ways to access their older Xbox library.

While Microsoft has not publicly announced Xbox 360 support for PC, the report says the rollout is expected to happen gradually between 2027 and 2028, around the same time Project Helix is expected to launch.

Project Helix could combine every Xbox generation

If the leaked roadmap is accurate, Project Helix could become Microsoft’s most backward-compatible gaming platform yet.

The next Xbox has already been tipped to function as a hybrid between a traditional console and a PC, allowing users to access both Xbox and PC games. Adding Xbox 360 support would mean players could potentially enjoy titles from the original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, PC, and future Helix-exclusive games on a single platform.

The Verge also reports that Microsoft’s disc-to-digital initiative for Xbox One and Xbox Series games would let eligible users carry their digital library across “any Xbox device.” Combined with backward compatibility, this could give the next Xbox one of the largest game libraries available on a home console.

Publishers will have the final say

One important detail from the leaked document is that game publishers will remain in control of whether their older games become available.

According to The Verge, developers and publishers must opt in for each Xbox 360 title. They will also decide pricing, regional availability, and whether a game is included with Xbox Game Pass or sold separately.

The presentation reportedly tells publishers that bringing older games back could be a simple way to earn from them again. Microsoft would take care of the technical work, certification, and ongoing support, while publishers would continue to decide things like pricing, game availability, and whether a title should be included in Xbox Game Pass.

This also means the size of the backward-compatible library will ultimately depend on publisher participation. Licensing issues involving music, vehicles, or other third-party content could also prevent certain games from returning digitally, even if Microsoft wants to support them.

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Microsoft introduced its Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC initiative in July by bringing four original Xbox games to the Xbox app. According to reports, the broader rollout for original Xbox titles is expected later in October 2026, with Xbox 360 support potentially following over the next couple of years if publishers come on board.