CBSE Class 10 Results: Can't access official website? Check via DigiLocker or UMANG App quickly

CBSE Class 10 Results: The much-awaited Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th results are finally out! As soon as the results were announced, all the students and their parents rushed to the official CBSE website. Like every year, the official website of the CBSE – results.cbse.nic.in – is already seeing heavy traffic. Also Read: UMANG App Now Required For Generating And Activating EPFO UAN: Here’s How To Use It

So if the page isn’t loading or keeps crashing, you’re not alone. The good part is that the board has already enabled multiple ways to check your result, and some of them are actually quicker. Here is how to check Class 10 results quickly. Also Read: Use all eDistrict services in one place

CBSE Class 10 results on DigiLocker

DigiLocker is probably the best place to start if you can’t access the CBSE website: Also Read: Your kids will thank you for this!

Students with linked APAAR IDs will find their marksheet directly under the “Issued Documents” section once they log in. No need to refresh pages again and again.

If you don’t have an APAAR-linked account, you can still sign up using your roll number, school code, and access code provided by your school.

Once you’re in, you’ll be able to see your subject-wise marks, pass status, and digital certificate.

CBSE Class 10 results via UMANG app

Another quick option is the UMANG app. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the app or website

Search for CBSE services

Select Class 10 results

Enter your roll number and required details

The result will show up on your screen, and you can download it instantly.

Still want to try the official website?

You can still check your result on CBSE’s official portals if they are working perfectly. Just keep some details ready, such as the roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Enter the details, submit, and your marksheet will appear. But if the site is slow, it’s better to switch to DigiLocker or UMANG instead of waiting.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Apart from these, if you’re facing connectivity issues, there are still a couple of ways: