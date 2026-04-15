CBSE Class 10 Results: Can't access official website? Check via DigiLocker or UMANG App quickly

Edited By: Divya | Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 15, 2026, 05:23 PM (IST)
CBSE Class 10 Results: The much-awaited Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th results are finally out! As soon as the results were announced, all the students and their parents rushed to the official CBSE website. Like every year, the official website of the CBSE – results.cbse.nic.in – is already seeing heavy traffic. Also Read: UMANG App Now Required For Generating And Activating EPFO UAN: Here’s How To Use It
So if the page isn’t loading or keeps crashing, you’re not alone. The good part is that the board has already enabled multiple ways to check your result, and some of them are actually quicker. Here is how to check Class 10 results quickly. Also Read: Use all eDistrict services in one place
DigiLocker is probably the best place to start if you can’t access the CBSE website: Also Read: Your kids will thank you for this!
Another quick option is the UMANG app. Here’s what you need to do:
The result will show up on your screen, and you can download it instantly.
You can still check your result on CBSE’s official portals if they are working perfectly. Just keep some details ready, such as the roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Enter the details, submit, and your marksheet will appear. But if the site is slow, it’s better to switch to DigiLocker or UMANG instead of waiting.
Apart from these, if you’re facing connectivity issues, there are still a couple of ways:
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