Microsoft rolls out new privacy settings including glanceable VPN to Windows 11

The company also said that Windows 11 PCs equipped with the powerful Pluton security processor offer unparalleled protection from chip to cloud.

  • Published: June 12, 2023 2:18 PM IST

  • Windows 11 users can customise the new VPN feature via Quick Settings.
  • Windows 11 users can benefit from strong defence against malware, as per Microsoft.
  • Windows 11 will have a shield icon on the taskbar that signifies a recognised VPN connection.
Microsoft has introduced new security features for Windows 11, including new app privacy settings and glanceable VPN. Also Read - Microsoft announces Starfield Limited Edition Xbox controller, headset: Here's how much they costs

With new privacy settings, users now have complete transparency and control over their personal information, the company said in a statement. Also Read - Microsoft launches limited edition Porsche Xbox Series X but you can't buy it

“Stay focused and securely connected with the glanceable VPN feature. A small shield icon on the taskbar signifies a recognised VPN connection, providing peace of mind with just a glance.” Also Read - Microsoft rolls out new File Explorer UI, lighting controls, emojis to Windows 11 testers

Users can also customise this VPN feature via Quick Settings, aligning it with their preferences.

With this, users can benefit from strong defence against malware, hardware attacks and credential compromise.

Moreover, the company introduced an account badging feature.

“Starting in June, users will receive real-time alerts on their Start menu, prompting immediate action to protect their information and PC. This makes it easier to stay one step ahead in securing your valuable files,” it added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Microsoft had started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.

–IANS

