Starfield edition Xbox controller, headset look like gizmos from outer space

Microsoft hosted the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 last night. At the event, the company introduced a new special edition Xbox controller and headset, dubbed as the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition and the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition.

"Embark on a journey into the stars with the Starfield Limited Edition wireless controller and headset, essential navigation pieces in every voyager's collection. The crisp, clean designs are inspired by real world spacecraft, and are custom built to transport you right into the cockpit of a true space explorer," Microsoft wrote in a blog post announcing the development.

The newly launched headset and the Xbox controller are inspired from an upcoming game — Starfield — by Bethesda Game Studios.

For the unversed, the game is set in the year 2330, when “humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people”. In the game, players will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artefacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in the game. In the game, players will also be able to venture through the stars and explore more than 1,000 planets, navigate bustling cities, meet and recruit new characters. They will also be able to pilot and command a personalised ship and use various weapons in the zero-gravity condition.

Starfield is available for pre-orders at the moment, and it will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers as on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X controllers starting September 6.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition price and features

As far as the Starfield edition Xbox controller is concerned, it features transparent triggers, bronze rumble motors, bronze metallic D-pad and two-tone grips on the sides and at the back. It can be paired with and switch between a host of gaming devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Android and iOS. It features support for AA batteries that provide up to 40 hours of battery life. On the connectivity front, the newly introduced Xbox controller, can be connected to Xbox consoles with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth. It can also be connected to Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, tablets, iOS and Android using Bluetooth.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition costs $79.99 (Rs 6,596 approximately) and it will go on sale on September 6 — the same day when Starfield will be available.

Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition price and features

It features a Constellation red-and-white striped headband, and clear mic boom revealing an internal bronze speaker piece. This newly introduced pair of headset supports spatial sounds technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X. It is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PCs and mobile devices with Bluetooth 4.2. On the battery front, Microsoft says that it features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to 15 hours of battery life per charge and that it charges completely in three hours.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition costs $124.99 (Rs 10,306 approximately) and it will go on sale on September 6.