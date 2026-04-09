Xbox Game Pass April Wave 1 lineup announced: Full list of games here

Microsoft has rolled out the first set of April titles for Xbox Game Pass, and there’s a steady flow of games coming in through the first half of the month. The lineup includes a mix of older titles, new releases, and a few day-one entries that will be available as soon as they launch. Also Read: Windows 11 to get Xbox mode: Microsoft bringing console-style gaming to PCs

Early additions

A few games are already live on the service. Final Fantasy IV is part of the list, bringing back a classic RPG with its original story and characters. Also Read: Xbox Game Pass February Wave 2 lineup announced: Full list of new games

DayZ has also been added, which is more of a survival-focused game where you deal with limited resources and hostile environments. Also Read: Xbox Game Pass January Wave 2 lineup revealed: Full list of new games

There’s also Endless Legend 2 in preview, which leans into strategy and empire-building, and FBC: Firebreak, a co-op shooter that focuses on team-based missions.

April 14 lineup

April 14 is where most of the bigger additions come in. Hades II is one of the main titles here, arriving as a day-one release. It continues the same roguelike gameplay but with a larger map and more combat options.

On the same day, Replaced is also being added. It’s a side-scrolling platformer set in a cyberpunk world, with more focus on story and visuals.

The Thaumaturge is part of this drop as well, offering a slower-paced RPG experience with turn-based combat and decision-making.

Mid-month additions

A few more titles are spread across the second week. Planet Coaster 2 arrives on April 9 and focuses on building and managing theme parks.

Tiny Bookshop follows on April 10, which is a smaller management game where you run a bookstore and interact with different characters.

Football Manager 26 and its console version arrive on April 13, continuing the same formula with updated systems and match mechanics.

Rest of the lineup

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is also part of the list, bringing visual upgrades and gameplay tweaks to the original game.

EA Sports NHL 26 joins in as well, offering updated gameplay and modes for this year’s version.

Later in the month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is added on April 17, bringing its campaign and multiplayer modes to the service.

On April 21, Little Rocket Lab and Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato are added, both focusing more on slower, narrative-driven gameplay.

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Vampire Crawlers also arrives the same day as a day-one release, built around turn-based mechanics. Finally, Kiln comes in on April 23, which is more of a multiplayer experience with creative gameplay elements.