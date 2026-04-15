Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 Ultra get MASSIVE price cuts after Galaxy S26 launch

Samsung has quietly reduced the prices of its Galaxy S25 lineup in India and this isn’t a small change. The price has been reduced across the lineup, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, and S25 FE, which makes it even more easier to consider if you are planning to buy a new premium smartphone. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 price drops by Rs 18,000 on Flipkart: Check offers

This comes a few months after the latest Galaxy S26 series went official, so the timing isn’t surprising. Here is how much it will cost. Also Read: Huawei to bring first wide foldable phone ahead of Apple, Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drop

The biggest drop is on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The base variant is now available at Rs 99,999, down from its launch price of Rs 1,29,999. And this price is live even on Samsung Store online. Talking about the higher storage option, there has been a similar drop, now priced around Rs 1,14,999, which again is massively lower than what it started at. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 leaked renders show same design, slightly thinner body

Samsung Galaxy S25 price cut

The regular Galaxy S25 has seen an even steeper drop in percentage terms. The 256GB model is now priced at Rs 62,999, compared to its earlier Rs 94,999 tag. Higher storage variants have also dropped, making the phone feel closer to a mid-premium option rather than a flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price drop

If you’re looking at the more affordable side, the Galaxy S25 FE is now starting at around Rs 44,999 for the base variant. Other storage options have also come down, with prices now sitting well below their original launch range. This makes the FE model the easiest entry point into the S-series right now.

Why is there a sudden price drop

There’s no official word from Samsung on why the prices have dropped, but the reason is fairly clear. The Galaxy S26 series is now out, and brands usually adjust pricing on older models to keep them relevant. It also helps clear inventory while still attracting buyers who don’t necessarily need the latest version.

Who should consider the Galaxy S25 series?

Here’s the thing, the S25 series isn’t suddenly outdated. You’re still getting flagship-level performance, good cameras, and a polished software experience. The S26 lineup does bring some upgrades like a newer chipset, slightly improved cameras, and other refinements. But those come at a higher price.

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So if you’re not chasing the absolute latest features, the current pricing makes the S25 lineup a much easier recommendation.