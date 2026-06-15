Microsoft reportedly considering Xbox spin-off: What it means for Fallout, Halo and The Elder Scrolls

Microsoft is planning to explore major changes to the future of Xbox, as per industry insiders. Currently, the company weighs options that could help in spinning off the gaming division. The company is said to be looking for ways to restructure it as a wholly owned subsidiary. Sources indicate that Microsoft’s Xbox division is facing profitability challenges, and hence, the tech giant is preparing for a broader business reset. Besides this, the Redmond-headquartered firm is also planning to increase its investment in some of its biggest gaming franchises. This includes Halo, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls. Also Read: Xbox Series X gets a translucent green limited edition model for Xbox's 25th anniversary

As per reported by The Information, Microsoft is considering multiple restructuring options for Xbox. These might include: Also Read: Microsoft Hikes Xbox Game Pass Price Again! Check Out The New Prices In India And US

Operating Xbox as an independent subsidiary

Bringing in strategic partners

Creating a flexible new organizational structure for future decisions

Is Microsoft planning to spin off Xbox?

At the moment, this cannot be considered an official plans and there might not be any spin off Xbox. Also Read: Microsoft May Be Delaying Its Next Xbox to Make Windows Handhelds

But what caught our attention is that those who are familiar with the matter have reportedly told The Information that the tech giant is evaluating whether Xbox should operate as a separate subsidiary just like LinkedIn and GitHub. Both the entities continue to operate individually while still remaining fully owned by Microsoft.

Is Microsoft planning to sell Xbox?

One of the biggest questions that is raised in the report is whether Microsoft could eventually sell Xbox.

According to The Information, the US technology company is exploring a range of options. This might include several structuring that possibly make the gaming division to operate independently in the nearby future. These options are expected to involve outside partners via joint venture model.

Nevertheless, there is no evidence currently available that states that Microsoft has finally decided to sell Xbox. Neither the company has publicly commented or announced on the speculation.

For now, Xbox remains full operative under Microsoft’s control.

What is the reason behind Xbox undergoing a business reset?

The report further claims that restructuring discussions follow comments from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma. She recently mentioned about the challenges company’s gaming division is facing.

According to industry insiders, Sharma informed employees that Xbox’s revenue is declining over the past five years. She informed that business needs a reset across its services, hardware, and content. The executive highlights the profitability concerns and how to improve the performance.

Therefore, Microsoft is exploring alternatives and reviewing spending. The company is also looking for ways to optimize its long term business strategy for Xbox. The tech giant needs to maintain the operational efficiency that can work best for Xbox.

Will Xbox face layoffs?

This could be part of company’s restructuring plans, but nothing has been confirmed.

As per reports coming from Bloomberg, Xbox might start a new round of job cuts starting next month. The tech giant might reduce marketing budgets along with several other operational reductions. All these together will be part of the broader business reset and improving profitability.

Microsoft has not officially announced any layoffs yet, but reports suggest that this might happen in the future under strategic reboot.

Microsoft plans to invest more in Halo, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls

Despite reports about budget cuts, Microsoft seems to be preparing to increase investments in its popular gaming franchises, including Halo, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls. The main goal is to accelerate development and improve release cadence of widely known titles.

This decision comes after Microsoft faced criticism that Xbox is struggling to deliver major first party release as compared to its competitors.

What does this mean for Fallout and The Elder Scrolls fans?

For Bethesda’s franchise fans, the report offers some optimism as it is currently working on The Elder Scrolls 6. In addition, multiple Fallout projects are also believed to be in development. At the same time, both franchises are experiencing lengthy gaps between releases, which is once again leading to frustration among players.

If company plans to have additional investment then it could help to expand and develop resources. It is also expected to help accelerate production schedule, however, there is now official indication about when this happen.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the state of Xbox: "We've invested a lot for the last 25 years. We have to turn this into a sustainable business. The challenge we have is, we've not been monetizing that entertainment. In fact, we've been subsidizing that entertainment." pic.twitter.com/7YSWTQPKGX — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 13, 2026

Will Xbox exclusives change?

There have also been doubts in the restructuring talks about how Microsoft will treat exclusive games.

Gears of War: E-Day will reportedly stay on Xbox console-only, as they want to further position the console as the main destination for hardcore Xbox fans.

Exclusives will continue to play a crucial role in the company’s gaming strategy, and, though Microsoft has recently opened its doors to other platforms with a few games, it is likely that they will remain a key element of the business.

There’s nothing to suggest that the restructuring announced will involve a significant shift in Xbox’s exclusive content strategy at this point.

What implications does this have for Xbox Game Pass?

These reports aren’t about subscribing to Xbox; they’re about how the company is organized and Xbox game production.

More money invested in franchises like Halo, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls, though, would help bolster Xbox Game Pass, making it easier to keep a steady stream of big titles.

Game Pass is still one of the most pivotal gaming products in Microsoft’s portfolio and blockbuster first-party titles continue to be a major magnet for and retention tool for subscribers.

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At present there is no evidence of a direct impact from the reported restructuring discussions on the service.