Microsoft lays off nearly 5,000 employees, Xbox division sees biggest impact amid major restructuring

In a wave of layoffs, Microsoft has once again announced to come up with major round of job cuts. The company is reducing its global workforce by nearly 5,000 employees. The tech giant is reshaping its business around artificial intelligence and is focusing on long term growth priorities. The timing of the Microsoft layoff has sparked discussions around how automation and AI are changing technology industry and job portfolio. Nevertheless, according to Microsoft, these layoffs are part of an organizational restructuring rather than AI replacing jobs. Also Read: Microsoft Shuts Down Operations in Pakistan After 25 Years: Here's Why It Matters

The latest layoffs at Microsoft have affected approximately 4,800 employees globally. This also represents company’s 2% of worldwide workforce. One of the major divisions that have been hit by these layoffs is Xbox, accounting for roughly 1,600 job loss. Also Read: Microsoft Cancels Perfect Dark and Everwild as 9,000 Employees Laid Off Across Xbox and Gaming Studios

Microsoft focusing on changing business needs and restructuring

Microsoft’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said in an internal message to employees that the tech industry landscape is rapidly changing, which means the company needs to reimagine team organisation and where resources are allocated. Also Read: Tech Layoffs 2025: Microsoft Expected To Cut Jobs Next Month Due To AI Push

Coleman says the expectations, business models and the approach to software development have undergone a massive transformation in recent years. This has led Microsoft to plan to change its workforce and operations to stay competitive.

She also highlighted rising worries over the job replacement by AI. Coleman outlined that the removed roles are not being filled outright by AI, but instead are being outsourced to a new vendor. She said AI would be changing the nature of work, however, by automating routine tasks, workers are required to “learn new skills and adapt to the new requirements of their jobs.”

Microsoft has also said it will work to retrain impacted workers and “consider shifting to other roles within Microsoft where appropriate.

Xbox massively hit by biggest layoffs and restructuring

The latest round of layoffs is having the biggest effect on the gaming industry. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma calls the restructuring the biggest one in Xbox’s history.

Of the almost 4,800 jobs which have been announced as being cut this week, about 1,600 are associated with the Xbox business. The company had also previously projected that the gaming business will terminate about 3,200 jobs altogether by fiscal year 2027.

In addressing staff, Sharma stated that the current business model isn’t yielding the desired returns. She said that Xbox’s profit margins are still much smaller than its counterparts in the gaming industry and gaming publishers.

Microsoft has poured a lot of money into the expansion of Xbox, including the Xbox Game Pass and acquisitions of more content, as well as the multi-platform offerings, the executive said. Though all these efforts expanded the company’s portfolio, they did not yield the growth levelings that Microsoft had envisioned.

“Today is the toughest time in the gaming industry’s history due to the slowdown in hardware sales,” Sharma added. Now Xbox must reboot its strategy to build a sustainable business, she said.

How Microsoft is streamlining Xbox leadership

As part of the overhaul, Microsoft is going to drastically cut down on some of the layers in the Xbox management. The company will reduce its current 14 levels of management to a maximum of five, and eventually to three.

Xbox COO Helen Chiang has been named to the role for the long term. As part of her new position, she will be responsible for profit and loss on hardware, gaming content, services and Xbox platform.

Microsoft thinks that by changing the structure to something flatter it will be able to make quicker decisions and operate more efficiently.

Ownership is changing for Gaming Studios

Along with this reorganization is a reshuffle of Microsoft’s gaming studio lineup.

Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions will be operating as independent studios, while Ninja Theory and Undead Labs will be changed over to new ownership arrangements which will be financing both their existing games and future development.

Meanwhile, Xbox will focus more on games with proven-market success, such as franchises. The company plans to focus on larger game publishers like Mojang, the developer behind Minecraft, and King, which is behind Candy Crush, rather than aim to work on a wider variety of experimental games.

Workforce reductions and AI investments go hand in hand

Microsoft says that AI isn’t taking the place of people, but the company’s overall business strategy remains quite much on the AI side.

In recent times, Microsoft launched a new business unit called “Frontier Company,” specializing in enterprise customers to deploy AI solutions using Microsoft’s existing AI technologies. The program receives an estimated $2.5 billion investment.

This investment comes after a series of workforce cutbacks and as a result, has garnered attention as to when this investment was made. The same is true for other technology companies, which are spending more on AI initiatives but cutting costs by firing employees.

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Widespread layoffs across tech industry

Microsoft is not the only company to reducing its workforce. Other technology companies like Oracle, Amazon, Cognizant, and more have announced significant workforce reduction last year and in 2026. Throughout the first half of 2026, the technology industry witnessed some of the biggest layoffs. The estimate crosses over 154,000 employees losing their jobs across various companies. Businesses these days are adjusting their spending priorities and focusing more on artificial intelligence. In addition, technology giants are also paying attention on improving operational efficiency and investing heavily in AI driven technologies.