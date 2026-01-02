PS Plus January Monthly Games Revealed: Full List Of Free Games

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for January. Subscribers will be able to claim three games starting January 6, and once added, they can be played as long as the PlayStation Plus membership remains active. This month’s selection includes a racing title, a platformer remake, and a co-op focused survival game. Also Read: PS6, Next Xbox Launch Could Face Possible Delay As RAM Prices Rise

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)

Leading the January lineup is Need for Speed Unbound, which will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 users. The game brings back the long-running racing series with a focus on street racing set across a city map. Players take part in scheduled events, qualifiers, and larger races while dealing with police chases that add pressure during runs. Also Read: THIS Car Will Let You Play PlayStation Games Inside It, Even GTA 6

As players progress, they can customise their cars and manage things like vehicle damage and police heat during races. The story centres around progressing through the street racing scene, with rapper A$AP Rocky appearing as part of the narrative. The game supports both single-player and online multiplayer, so players can either race on their own or compete with others. Also Read: PlayStation India Holiday Sale Announced: Big Discounts On PS5 Accessories And Games

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS4, PS5)

Another title included this month is Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, which brings back the platformer that first released on the Wii in 2010. The remake drops motion controls and switches to regular controller inputs, making it easier to play on modern PlayStation consoles.

Players step into the role of Mickey Mouse and move through areas inspired by Disney’s earlier characters and worlds. Progress involves solving puzzles and completing platforming sections as the story unfolds. The game keeps the structure of the original intact while updating visuals and controls for newer hardware. It will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Core Keeper (PS4, PS5)

The January lineup also includes Core Keeper. Set in an underground world, the game focuses on collecting resources, building bases, and exploring new areas. It can be played alone, but places more emphasis on co-op gameplay, allowing up to eight players to share the same world.

Core Keeper spent several years in early access before its full release and has steadily built a following for its mix of exploration, crafting, and progression.

Trending Now

Last Chance to Claim December Games

PlayStation Plus members still have time to add December’s Monthly Games to their library. These include Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada, and Neon White. All five titles can be claimed until January 5, before the January lineup goes live.