Mark Zuckerberg's latest goal is to create artificial general intelligence

Mark Zuckerberg has announced his next big goal — creating artificial general intelligence or AGI. The Meta founder in a series of posts on his official social media handles announced that he is reorganising his company to bring two separate divisions working on AI (artificial intelligence) together with the larger goal of creating AGI.

For the unversed, Meta at the moment has two separate teams working on AI-based research projects. First is the Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team that was set up in 2013. The second team solely focuses on the company’s generative AI-based efforts. Now, Zuckerberg has made changes to the company’s structure in a way that both these team will work closely to develop AGI. He also said that he plans to expand both the teams to accelerate the company’s work in this direction without shedding light on how many jobs the company plans to add.

“Today I’m bringing Meta’s two AI research efforts closer together to support our long goals of building artificial general intelligence, open sourcing it responsibly and making it available and useful to everyone in all of our daily lives,” Zuckerberg said in a video shared on Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

“It has become clearer that the next generation of services requires building full general intelligence, building the best AI assistants, AIs for creators, AIs for business and more. That needs advances in every area of AI from reasoning to planning, to memory, to coding cognitive abilities. This technology is so important and the opportunities are so great that we should open source and make it as widely available as responsibly we can so that everyone can benefit,” he added in the video.

Zuckerberg said that in addition to hiring more people the company is also building infrastructure to support the bulk of compute load. In his video, the Meta founder said that by the end of this year, the company plans to have around 350,000 NVIDIA H100s or around 600,000 H100 equivalent GPUs to support this endeavour.

Interestingly enough, Zuckerberg has not given up on his efforts of creating metaverse despite the technology’s sinking popularity. In his video, the billionaire founder said that ultimately these developments will also help in building the metaverse.

It is worth noting that Mark Zuckerberg is not only billionaire who is chasing the dream of developing AGI. Elon Musk’s x.ai, Microsoft-powered OpenAI and Google are all investing heavily in their AI divisions to reach this landmark.