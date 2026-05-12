Meta Layoff 2026: Did CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms 8000 jobs cut on May 20?

Meta Layoffs 2026: Tech layoffs this year aren’t taking a back seat. Over a lakh tech employees have been laid off so far in 2026, the layoffs.fyi suggested. Now, Meta is joining the rest of the tech giants. Last month, we talked about how Meta is planning a massive layoff soon, based on The Wall Street Journal and BBC reports. Also Read: WhatsApp Plus Subscription with premium features rolls out: Will you get it?

Meta’s next layoff round to impact 8,000 jobs: Why tech firms are downsizing Also Read: How to create your viral Met Gala look using ChatGPT: Prompts here

As per a report by TOI, CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted during the company’s first-quarter earnings call last week that possible layoffs are ahead. This time around 8,000 employees could be affected. It is suggested that the company plans to reduce nearly 10 per cent of its workforce, with notifications expected to begin around May 20. Also Read: Cloudflare Layoffs 2026: AI boom costs more than 1,100 employees their jobs

While Zuckerberg did not directly say “8,000 employees will be fired” during the call, the company’s internal communication and executive comments strongly point toward a significant workforce reduction.

Meta job cuts: Why is the company cutting jobs again?

Based on the reports, one of the biggest reasons behind the layoffs seems to be AI spending. Meta is currently increasing its investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure at a massive scale. Reports suggest the company could spend between $125 billion and $145 billion this year on AI-related infrastructure, including data centres, chips, and model training systems.

According to Zuckerberg, AI tools are now allowing smaller teams or even individual employees to complete work that previously required dozens of engineers and several months of effort. “We’re streamlining our teams so they aren’t bigger than they need to be,” Zuckerberg reportedly said during the earnings discussion, the report quoted.

So, the important question that arises is AI replacing employees at Meta? Interestingly, Zuckerberg says no. The Meta CEO is against the idea that AI is replacing humans; instead, he describes AI as a productive tool which is helping employees work faster than before.

What about the Meta’s affected employees?

According to internal memos shared in reports, impacted US employees due to the upcoming layoffs may receive 16 weeks of base pay, along with additional pay based on years worked. They may also get health coverage support for up to 18 months, career assistance and immigration support where needed.

For employees outside the US, the support package may vary depending on local rules and timelines.

Job cuts in 2026

Meta is not alone… there are several other tech giants who have announced massive layoffs in 2026, mainly due to AI as their key reason. Here are some main companies that have announced major job cuts in the last five months: