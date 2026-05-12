iOS 26.5 now available: Encrypted RCS chats, new App Store features and more

Apple has started rolling out iOS 26.5 to all the eligible iPhone users worldwide. After weeks of testing, the tech giant finally brought several enhanced features with the iOS 26.5 update. While the update does not include the much-awaited Siri with Gemini AI support, the company has still managed to bring host of features and major upgrades to iPhones. The Siri upgrade with Gemini is expected to debut during WWDC 2026. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.5 beta 1 update: Testing encrypted RCS again, is your chat finally safe now?

The latest iOS 26.5 update majorly focuses on better cross-platform compatibility with Android devices, App Store subscriptions, Apple Maps improvements, and messaging security. The tech giant is also continuing to fine-tune and improve its Liquid Glass design language. To recall, it was introduced with iOS 26 along with regulatory-compliance, accessibility, and ecosystem. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.5 beta 1 download: How to install update on your iPhone

One of the biggest and major highlights of this update is the eagerly awaited RCS messaging between iPhone and Android users. This was something Apple resisted for years before finally embracing it with iOS 26.5. In addition to this, the iOS 26.5 also introduced smarter Apple Maps recommendations and major App Store changes in several European regions like Brazil. Simultaneously, the tech giant also introduced improved Android transfer tools ad easy Magic accessory pairing. Also Read: Apple rolls out iOS 26.4 update: new emojis, playlist playground, more

Here are all the biggest features now available with iOS 26.5

RCS chats between iPhone and Android users are now encrypted

One of the highly anticipated and much-awaited features that came with iOS 26.5 is the RCS messaging between iPhone and Android devices. The company added end-to-end encryption support for RCS messaging.

As soon as you install iOS 26.5 update, the supported RCS conversations between iPhone and Android devices will start displaying an encrypted label. This means, the messages cannot be intercepted or read while being transmitted between devices.

With this feature, the Apple has taken a major shift in improving texting between iPhone and Android users. The company has already spent years in resisting this important feature before introducing it for the first time with iOS 18.

The update improved lots of things between iPhone and Android users, such as enabling better media sharing, higher-quality messaging support, typing indicators, and reactions.

Now, with the introduction of proper end-to-end encryption, Apple finally makes iPhone-to-Android conversations drastically more secure and efficient.

The update is expected to reduce one of the biggest long-running frustrations of cross-platform messaging between Android and iPhone.

Apple Maps gets smarter with Suggested Places recommendations

Besides end-to-end encryption, Apple also brings several major improvements in Maps. The company added a new Suggested Places feature in Maps, which is designed with an aim to recommend nearly locations more proactively.

The feature will now suggest businesses, restaurants, and destinations based on nearby activity. It will also monitor user behavior, promoted listing, and recent searches. This change plays an important role and arrives shortly after company expanded its advertising tools for businesses and developers.

The introduction of Suggested Places in Maps is a broader effort to make Maps more competitive against Google Maps, which is still the only dominant product available in the market.

To recall, Google recently enhanced its Maps with deeper Gemini AI integration. What’s interesting is that Google’s mapping platform already supports several features that Apple introduced with iOS 26.5. It has personalized routes, greater smarter recommendations, and AI-assisted navigation suggestions. It seems Apple is now bridging the gap by making its Maps more intelligent and contextual.

App Store subscriptions are becoming more flexible

Another major update that came with iOS 26.5 is the App Store subscriptions. Under this update, developers can now offer annual subscription plans with monthly billing. Rather than paying the full yearly amount, users can now spread payments across 12 different months. However, they can still be committed to an annual subscription plan

To understand this in a better way-

If you have a yearly plan priced at $100, then you can now divide it into monthly installments, rather than requiring a single upfront payment.

According to Apple, the feature is designed to make subscriptions more affordable and attractive for users. It is suitable for users who prefer smaller recurring payments option. Side by side, it could also help developers increase subscription conversions across apps and services.

Nevertheless, there are still many users who remain locked into the yearly commitment even if payments happen monthly. This means, cancelling yearly plan could still involve additional conditions depending on the developer’s policy.

Magic Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse now pair more easily with iPhones

Further, Apple is also simplifying connectivity with iOS 26.5.

The company has made the connectivity with Magic keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse more seamless with an iPhone or iPad. You can simple connect the accessory by using USB-C. Once it is connected, the accessory will automatically remain paired wirelessly for future use.

The newly introduced feature will make the Apple’s ecosystem more seamless, especially for users who are regularly switching between Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

Other than connectivity improvements, Apple also introduced various new wallpapers in iOS 26.5. These wallpapers are introduced as part of company’s 2026 Pride Collection , featuring dynamic colors and expanded customizations support.

Apple improves iPhone-to-Android transfers with new migration tools

In collaboration with Google, Apple is also improving interoperability between their ecosystems. With iOS 26.5, Apple is expanding data transfer options for users. It is convenient and suitable for users who want to switch from iPhone to Android devices. This means, you can now choose specific time ranges while transferring message attachments. These include:

last 30 days

last year

entire message history

This provides users flexibility and prevents unnecessary media files from being transferred during device migration.

The feature seems to be small, but it reflects company’s increasingly approach toward cross-platform compatibility. Governments are continuing pushing tech companies to have ecosystem interoperability.

European Union and Brazil users are getting major iPhone changes

Apple introduced some updates for European regions, such as Brazil. These features come under global regulatory pressure, that’s the reason they are only introduced in European Union.

Some of the biggest iOS 26.5 changes are region-specific due to increasing global regulatory pressure. As far as European Union is concerned, Apple has to comply with the Digital Markets Act by opening additional APIs and system-level access for third party devices and developers.

What this really mean is that third party smartwatches could soon support Apple Watch. These include notifications and interactions on iPhones. The tech giant is also expected to bring AirPods-style quick pairing support to third-party accessories and headphones.

In the meantime, Brazil may soon become the next major region to receive iPhone sideloading support.

Reportedly, there was a code discovered inside the iOS 26.5 release candidate. This notes hint at support for third-party app marketplaces in Brazil. If this is implemented, then Brazil users may eventually gain the ability to install apps outside the App Store.

This is one of the important move that highlights how several governments worldwide are increasingly challenging Apple’s control over the mobile software ecosystem.

Why iOS 26.5 matters more than it initially appears

While iOS 26.5 may not look like a major and dramatic redesign update, however, it still represents major transition period for Apple’s ecosystem strategy.

The company is increasingly focusing on:

AI-powered experiences

cross-platform compatibility

subscription growth

ecosystem openness

regulatory compliance

smarter services

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is new in iOS 26.5?

iOS 26.5 introduces encrypted RCS messaging, Apple Maps Suggested Places, and flexible App Store subscriptions

What are other features introduced in iOS 26.5?

Other features include easier Magic accessory pairing, improved Android transfer tools, and region-specific changes like sideloading support.

Does iOS 26.5 support encrypted RCS messaging?

Yes

Can iPhone users now send encrypted messages to Android phones?

Yes

What changes are coming to Apple Maps?

Apple Maps now includes Suggested Places recommendations

Does iOS 26.5 support sideloading?

Sideloading support is currently expected for regions like Brazil and the European Union

Is the new Siri AI update included in iOS 26.5?

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

No.