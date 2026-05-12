Google Down: Thousands of users in India report 'server error' message on 'Search'

Google services experienced a brief disruption in India, leaving several users unable to access the search engine and related features. The issue led to a rise in complaints online as people reported difficulties in using one of the world’s most widely used platforms.

Complaints Spike on Downdetector

Outage tracking platform Downdetector recorded over 200 initial complaints from users facing issues with Google. The reports indicated that the problem began affecting users suddenly and spread within a short span of time.

Search and Loading Issues Reported Most

A large share of users, around 57%, said they were unable to use Google Search properly. Meanwhile, 28% reported that web content was not loading as expected, and 11% experienced issues with the website’s overall functionality, pointing towards a broader service disruption.

Reports Cross 3,000 During Peak Disruption

The number of complaints increased rapidly on Monday morning, reaching more than 3,300 around 10:23 am IST. The sudden surge highlighted the scale of the outage, which briefly impacted users across different regions before services began stabilizing.

Duration of the Outage Still Unclear

While the spike in complaints clearly marked the peak of the disruption, the exact duration of the outage remains uncertain. The available data captures the moment of highest impact but does not confirm when services began stabilizing or returning fully to normal.

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Complete Failure and Partial Loading

The outage did not look the same for all users. Some people were completely unable to access Google Search, while others could open the platform but faced slow responses or pages that failed to load properly. This combination of full access failure and partial loading issues pointed toward a deeper service disruption rather than a simple browser or internet connectivity problem.