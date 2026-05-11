WhatsApp Plus Subscription with premium features rolls out: Will you get it?

WhatsApp has already revealed a bunch of details about the Plus subscription; however, its rollout has been a matter of discussion. Now, the update tracker WabetaInfo, has revealed that WhatsApp Plus subscription is finally rolling out. However, the premium subscription is only now coming to select iPhone users for now. Also Read: 7 WhatsApp habits that secretly drain your storage

The idea behind the premium subscription is all about keeping the regular chats, calls, video calls, status updates and basic features available to everyone for free, but the Plus members will have some additional themes, stickers, tools, and more. Also Read: How to create your viral Met Gala look using ChatGPT: Prompts here

WhatsApp Plus: What all does it offer?

The new WhatsApp Plus subscription is said to include a bunch of premium features, such as:

18 custom themes beyond WhatsApp’s standard green look

14 alternate app icons for the home screen

Premium animated sticker packs

10 exclusive call ringtones

Ability to pin up to 20 chats instead of just 3

Advanced chat list controls for themes and notifications

It is basically for those who are looking for a complete change of their WhatsApp look and feel. Interestingly, even non-paying users will still be able to see stickers shared by Plus subscribers in chats. However, only paying users will reportedly be able to download those premium packs directly.

WhatsApp Plus: How much does it cost?

In some European markets, WhatsApp Plus is listed at around €2.49 per month (approx. Rs 280). The pricing is expected to vary depending on the region once the feature expands globally.

The subscription follows a monthly billing model and renews automatically unless cancelled through the App Store. Some users may also receive a short free trial before the billing starts.

At the moment, there is no confirmation about when the feature will officially arrive in India.

WhatsApp Plus Subscription: Will you get it?

Currently, WhatsApp Plus is rolling out gradually to a small group of iPhone users and it is not currently available in India. Even after updating to the latest WhatsApp version, many users may still not see the subscription option immediately.

If available, you will be able to find it in the Settings section of the app. It is also important to note that WhatsApp Plus is being tested only on the standard WhatsApp Messenger app and not on WhatsApp Business.

FAQs about WhatsApp Plus

1. What are the benefits of a WhatsApp Plus subscription?

The main benefits seem to be premium stickers, unique themes, up to 20 chat pins, premium ringtones, and customisation options.

2. Is WhatsApp Plus available in India?

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So far, it is not available in India. It is reportedly rolling out for select iOS (iPhone) users. However, the Android beta users might have an option to test it.