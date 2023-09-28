Meta on Wednesday hosted the Meta Connect 2023 event to announce its new products and services. This time around, the tech conglomerate announced several new products and also revealed its upcoming software services.

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 is the company’s first mainstream mixed-reality headset. It is said to be the most powerful headset yet owning to its 2x graphics performance. Its form factor has now been improved as it’s 40 percent thinner and more comfortable.

The mixed-reality headset also comes with features like a mapping room for playing virtual games. Meta has confirmed that the Quest headset will get new and exciting content such as Lego Bricktales, Stranger Things, Live sports via Xtadium, Xbox Cloud Gaming support, Asgard’s Wrath 2, and more.

The Meta Quest 3 is priced at $499 (roughly Rs 41,550) and will ship from October 10 in the US.

Developing…