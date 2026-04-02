Vivo V70 FE launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo: Check price and availability

Vivo today announced its new smartphone – the Vivo V70 FE with power-packed features and enhancements. The device packs a 7,000mAh battery, a 200MP camera, and a 6.83-inch display. If you are someone who has been eyeing for a new smartphone, then you can purchase the newly launched V70 FE. The device caters to the upper mid-range segment buyers, who are looking for a smartphone under Rs 40,000. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launch date in India set for April 2: Check expected specs, features, more

Vivo V70 FE Price in India

Vivo V70 FE is launched in three storage variants, the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB model, and the 12GB + 256GB. The smartphone is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is available for Rs 40,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB version comes at Rs. 44,999. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launch in India tipped for April 2; 200MP camera confirmed

The device is available in two color options, including Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple. The smartphone will feature a Darkness Glow Technology, allowing the device’s back panel to glow softly in the dark. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE price leaked ahead of launch in India; check expected specs, features, price, more

Vivo V70 FE Specifications

Processor

Under the hood, the Vivo V70 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Display

For display, the device features a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED screen along with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certifications. The display also packs 1900 nits HBM screen brightness, 449 pixel density, and 1.07 billion colors.

Camera

For optics, the Vivo V70 FE is comes with the dual camera set up including, the 200MP OIS Ultra-Clear main camera and 8MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies and video calling, it comes with 50MP Eye AF group selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 92-degree field of view.

The camera includes AI features, such as AI Aura Light, AI-powered visual magic, AI magic weather, AI magic landscape, AI four-season portrait, and AI floral blessings. In addition, the camera also supports AI 30X SuperZoom with Telephoto enhancements.

Battery

To power the phone, the company has given massive 7000mAh battery capacity in Vivo V70 FE along with 90W FlashCharge. According to company, the battery delivers 1% to 100% in 60 minutes. It delivers 43.8 hours of YouTube Video Playback, 13 hours of MLBB Gaming, and 14% remaining battery after 16 hours of intensive usage.

It also comes with multi-scenario bypass charging, minimizing heat and reducing charge cycles to extend battery lifespan.

Ratings

The smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. It comes with 48 hours of rain resistance

Audio

It has symmetrical dual speakers, gaming HyperSense audio.

Software and OS Updates

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The Vivo V70 FE runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company promises 6 years of security updates and it also includes the Origin Island feature.