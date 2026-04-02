Apple security alert iOS 18.7.7: Urgent update released to fix dangerous spyware threat

Apple has released a new security update of older iPhones and iPads. This update is supposed to guard the users against a severe threat known as DarkSword. The tech giant is updating the devices with the old software versions, which are unable to access the latest system. Also Read: Apple Sends New Security Alert To iPhone Users: Are You At Risk?

Why Apple Released iOS 18.7.7

Apple has published iOS 18.7.7 and iPadOS 18.7.7 to contain security vulnerabilities. The updates mainly target devices that are not using the latest version of iOS. This is to make sure that even old devices are not exposed to new types of attacks. Also Read: Beware Apple Users! Your Device May Be At High Risk Of Hacking: Here’s What You Should Do

The update will contain some important fixes that were only present in more recent systems. These protections are now accessible to more users without the need to upgrade their hardware.

What is DarkSword?

DarkSword is a spyware that is controlled by a number of hidden exploits. It is a severe threat as it can gain access to personal information without the knowledge of the user.

The spyware can read the messages, get contacts and even get passwords stored on a device. Once it has gained access, it may transmit such data to attackers. The danger is even more significant since the toolkit is now available on the Internet where they can be exploited by attackers.

What Apple is Doing to Control the Threat?

Apple has responded to this threat through a recent update. And though the devices with more recent software were safe by default, the older ones did require this patch. This same protection is offered on these devices with the new update.

Automatic update users could have received the update already. Another feature that Apple cited is its Lockdown Mode, which it claims provides extra protection against these attacks.

Why Users Need This Update?

The new update is important to note as it shows that even the older devices are not immune to attacks. Many users continue to use older iPhones and they do not necessarily upgrade to the new software. This move helps Apple ensure that more users remain safe by releasing this update. It also highlights the need to install updates immediately they are released.

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What Users Should Do?

You must be able to check whether your device has the latest software update. The update can be installed swiftly, which helps to keep personal data safe against threats like DarkSword. Keeping the device updated is one of the easiest methods of remaining safe.