Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Note 15 5G lineup in India with the launch of a Special Edition smartphone. The new Redmi Note 15 SE features a curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon chipset, 50MP dual camera setup, and a 5,800mAh battery. The phone will be available for purchase through the company’s website and an e-commerce platform in India. Here’s all you need to know about the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G including its price, specifications, and sale date. Also Read: Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series India launch set for April 15: What to expect

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G price in India, sale date

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G starts at Rs 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher configurations with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. Also Read: Redmi 15A 5G launches under Rs 15,000 with 6300mAh battery; Check full specs

The smartphone will ship in three colour options — Crimson Reserve, Frosted White, and Carbon Black. Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will be available for purchase via mi.com, Flipkart, and offline retail channels in India. The device will go on its first sale starting April 7. Buyers can avail a flat Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI credit card transactions.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G specifications, features

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is equipped with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200 nits of peak brightness.

The device is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, clocked at up to 2.4GHz. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users can expand the internal storage up to 1TB using microSD cards.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G features a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP Light Fusion 400 main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras can record 4K videos at 30 fps. On the front, there is a 20MP f/2.2 camera for selfies and video chats. It can record 1080p videos at 30 fps.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G packs a 5,800mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. For connectivity, the phone uses 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. Other features include dual stereo speakers with 300% volume boost, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. The phone is also equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor for security and an IR blaster for remote control.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G comes with IP65 + IP66 ratings for splash and dust resistance. The device runs on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 out of the box.