SIM binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram likely delayed: Here’s what it means

There has been some confusion around the SIM binding rule for messaging apps over the past few weeks. The original deadline was getting close, and there was an expectation that changes would start showing up soon. That may not happen now. Reports suggest the government could push the timeline further, possibly till December 2026 for apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. Also Read: Telegram Channels: How to find useful content quickly

This comes after companies flagged that the changes cannot be rolled out within the earlier timeline. As per reports, the Department of Telecommunications is considering giving more time so that the rollout can happen in phases instead of all at once. Also Read: WhatsApp fake app alert 2026: How malicious versions are being used to spy on users secretly?

What the SIM binding rule is about

The idea behind SIM binding is simple. Your messaging app account stays linked to the SIM card inside your phone. If that SIM is removed, changed, or becomes inactive, the app may log you out or ask you to verify again.

This is already how some banking and payment apps work, where your account depends on the SIM present in your device. The same concept is now being applied to messaging apps.

Why the timeline is being pushed

The earlier deadline gave companies about three months to implement the changes. That window clearly wasn’t enough.

This isn’t just about adding a small feature. It involves deeper changes, proper testing across devices, and making sure things don’t break while people are using the app.

There’s also a difference between platforms. Android is expected to be easier to work with, while iOS may take longer because of system-level limitations. That is one of the reasons companies have asked for more time.

What changes users might notice

The rule will also affect web and desktop usage. If you use WhatsApp Web or similar services, you may be logged out more frequently and asked to verify again through your phone.

It might feel like an extra step for users, but the idea is to reduce the chances of accounts being accessed without the actual SIM in the phone.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What this means right now

Nothing changes immediately. The extension, if finalised, means companies will roll this out gradually instead of rushing it. For users, the main thing is to keep their SIM active and linked to their account. The rest of the changes will likely come step by step once the rollout begins.