Google upgraded AI Pro Plan: 5TB cloud storage and advanced AI tools at no extra cost

Google has upgraded its AI Pro subscription plan for its users. The tech giant has increased the cloud storage and is now offering 5TB of storage. Instead of the earlier 2TB, this new updated plan now comes at no extra cost. This move by Google adds more value to the plan, especially for users who need cloud storage and AI tools daily. Also Read: New Gemini Tool Animates Your Photos Into 8-Second AI Videos: Here's How

Google Upgraded Its AI Pro Storage: What is Offered?

Google upgraded its AI Pro subscription plan and made one of the biggest changes by increasing the storage capacity. This means users can now store more data across various services, such as Google Photos, Drive, Gmail, and more.

The upgrade is useful for people who store a large number of files, including photos, documents, videos, and more. In addition, it will also help with AI-generated content, that often takes more space.

There Will be No Price Change

Even after expanding storage, Google is not increasing the subscription cost. The plan will continue to be priced at Rs 1,950 per month or Rs 19,500 per year in India. This makes the plan more attractive for users.

According to Google, the update is already rolling out and is available to regular subscribers. Besides this, it will also be available to users who get access via student offers or partner bundles.

AI Features

Other than storage, the plan also includes access to advanced AI tools. Users will be able to work with Gemini AI models and use features like deep research and content generation.

Apart from storage, the plan also offers access to advanced AI tools. Users can work with Gemini AI models and use features like deep research and content generation.

Here’s How You Can Avail Google AI Pro Plan

To avail Google AI Pro subscription plan is easy as it only requires you to subscribe to Google One platform. You can open Google One via app or browser and then sign in with your Google account. In next step, you will go to the plans section and select the AI Pro plan. Then, complete the payment process to activate your plan. As soon as you subscribe, you will be upgraded to the5TB storage and AI features for your account across services like Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

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How it Will Benefit Users

Once you increase to the 5TB storage, you can store files like videos and high-quality images as they take more space. You do not have to worry about running out of space with more storage capacity.