ChatGPT now works on Apple CarPlay: Here’s how to enable it, supported devices

ChatGPT is now available on Apple CarPlay, which gives you another way to use the AI while you’re driving. This comes after Apple allowed third-party voice-based apps with a recent iOS update. So now, instead of picking up your phone, you can just use ChatGPT straight from your car’s dashboard. The feature works on iPhones running iOS 26.4 or newer, along with the latest version of the app. Also Read: iPhone Air price drops to Rs 90,990 with this Amazon deal; NO exchange deal needed

How ChatGPT works on CarPlay

The experience is slightly different from what you see on your phone. On CarPlay, ChatGPT works only through voice. You ask a question, and it responds back in audio. Also Read: Apple security alert iOS 18.7.7: Urgent update released to fix dangerous spyware threat

There are no text replies or visuals on the screen. This has been done to keep things simple and avoid distractions while driving. You also get a couple of basic controls, like options to mute the conversation or end it.

Another thing to keep in mind is that there is no wake word support right now. To start using it, you’ll need to tap on the ChatGPT icon on the CarPlay screen.

What you can and can’t do

You can use ChatGPT to ask general questions, get quick information, or even draft responses while driving. Since everything is voice-based, it fits into hands-free usage fairly well.

At the same time, there are some limitations. The app does not control your car’s functions or your iPhone settings. It also does not show detailed responses on screen, so everything depends on voice interaction.

How to enable ChatGPT on Apple CarPlay

Getting started is fairly simple if your device supports it.

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First, update your iPhone to iOS 26.4 or a newer version. This is required because Apple has only recently allowed voice-based apps on CarPlay. Make sure the ChatGPT app is on your phone. If it’s already there, just update it from the App Store. Then connect your iPhone to your car if it supports CarPlay. Once it connects, you’ll see the ChatGPT icon on the screen. Tap on the icon to open the app and start using it through voice.

What this means for users

This is one of the first times a major AI app has been added to CarPlay. It also shows that in-car systems are slowly moving beyond just navigation and music, with more features being added over time.