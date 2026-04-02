Artemis II Mission begins! NASA’s FIRST crewed Moon Mission in 50 years

After a long wait, NASA has officially sent astronauts back toward the Moon! NASA’s Artemis II mission is live as the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket lifted off from Launch Pad 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:35 p.m. EDT (4:05 am IST) today. The spacecraft has sent four astronauts on a planned test flight around the Moon and back in over 50 years. Also Read: Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 in India: When and how to watch it - check time, cities, and online streaming details

“Artemis II is the start of something bigger than any one mission. It marks our return to the Moon, not just to visit, but to eventually stay on our Moon Base, and lays the foundation for the next giant leaps ahead,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said. Also Read: Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Timing, countries that can see Ring of Fire, and more

NASA Artemis II Mission: What is it about

NASA explained that it is a 10-day mission for four astronauts. Unlike earlier Moon missions, Artemis II is more of a test flight with astronauts on board. The goal is simple – check if everything works properly before future missions attempt a landing. The spacecraft will follow a flyby path around the Moon and return to Earth. This “free-return” trajectory means the spacecraft naturally swings back using the Moon’s gravity. So that means there’s no landing this time. Also Read: Meet Athena: NASA’s new supercomputer is its most powerful yet

In the first couple of days, the crew will stay in Earth’s orbit and run system checks. After that, the spacecraft will head toward the Moon. Around day six, the crew will fly close to the Moon, capturing images and observing the surface, including parts of the far side that haven’t been seen directly by humans before.

Once the flyby is complete, the spacecraft will begin its return journey and is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

Who are the crew members?

The NASA’s Artemis II mission carries four astronauts:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Reid Wiseman (Commander)

Victor Glover (Pilot)

Christina Koch (Mission Specialist)

Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist)

It must be noted that Artemis II is not just about one trip, but what will happen next. The collected data during the current mission will help NASA to prepare for the future missions to the Moon and even Mars. Not only that, it will help the astronauts to handle deep space travel for a longer period.