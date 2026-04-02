This Android malware can control your phone without you knowing: How to stay safe

A new type of Android malware is being flagged by the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit, and it’s being referred to as “God Mode.” The name comes from the kind of access it gives attackers once it gets into a device. This is not a typical spam or phishing scam. The concern here is that once this malware is installed, it can quietly take control of your phone in the background. Most users may not even realise something is wrong until it’s too late. Also Read: YouTube comes to Android Auto, but not in the way you expect

What this “God Mode” malware actually does

It usually starts with a link or file sent through messages, often pretending to be something important like a bank update or service notification. Once you install it, the app asks for Accessibility permissions. This is where things change. These permissions are meant to help with usability, but in this case, they are used to control the phone. Also Read: Google may bring AirDrop-like Tap To Share feature with Android 17

After that, the malware can see what’s on your screen, read messages, and even perform actions on your behalf. That includes entering OTPs, opening apps, or approving requests without you noticing. Also Read: WhatsApp adds multiple accounts on iPhone, easier chat transfer and AI tools

How people end up installing it

Most cases begin with an APK file sent through WhatsApp or other messages. It may look like a normal app or update, which is why people end up installing it.

Once it is on the phone, it keeps running quietly. It doesn’t always show up like a regular app, which makes it harder to spot.

What kind of risk it creates

This is where things get serious. The malware can access OTPs, personal messages, and contact details. It can also place calls, forward them, or show fake screens on banking apps. In simple terms, it can use your phone the way you would, but without you knowing. That puts both your money and personal data at risk.

Why it’s not easy to notice

One reason this threat stands out is because it stays hidden. The app may not appear on the home screen, and it can avoid basic checks. Since everything happens in the background, many users don’t realise anything is wrong until there is already some damage.

What you should do to stay safe

Avoid installing apps from links or unknown sources

Stick to trusted platforms like the Google Play Store

Pay attention if an app asks for Accessibility permissions without a clear reason

Check your settings once in a while, especially permissions and device admin apps

If something feels off, remove unknown apps and check your phone in Safe Mode

You can also dial ##002# to turn off any unknown call forwarding.

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If you think your phone is affected

Start by removing anything you don’t recognise and checking app permissions. If the problem doesn’t go away, resetting the phone may be the safest option. You can also report the issue through the cybercrime helpline 1930 or the official portal.