Lumio Vision 9 55-inch (2026) First Impressions: Still One of the Fastest Google TVs Around

Even last year’s models felt quicker than most Google TVs in this segment. Menus opened faster, apps loaded quicker and overall usage felt smoother than expected. With the new Vision 9 55-inch, Lumio has refined that experience even further instead of simply chasing louder specifications. Also Read: Why ACs explode in summer: Warning signs and how to prevent fires

After spending some time with this TV, the first thing that stood out honestly wasn’t the MiniLED panel or even the gaming features. Also Read: Lumio Vision 9 (2026), Vision 7 (2026) launched in India: Price, specs, sale date

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It was how smooth everything felt in daily usage. And that matters more than most people realise. Because smart TVs today are packed with powerful hardware on paper, but many of them still feel frustrating during normal usage. Delayed app launches, laggy animations, slow menu transitions and sluggish input switching are still surprisingly common, even in expensive TVs.

The Vision 9 feels noticeably different in that regard.

Lumio is using MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset here along with 3GB DDR4 RAM and faster onboard storage. The difference becomes visible immediately. Boot times feel quicker, apps like Netflix and YouTube open faster and navigation across the interface feels fluid instead of delayed.

Even waking the TV from standby feels snappier than most competitors in this price range.

Thankfully, the TV doesn’t rely only on speed to leave a strong first impression.

Clean Design That Doesn’t Try Too Hard

Design wise, Lumio has kept things simple and minimal.

The slim bezels, subtle branding and understated finish help the TV blend naturally into a room instead of trying too hard to look futuristic or flashy. Build quality also feels reassuringly solid for the category.

Nothing about the design feels cheap or overly aggressive.

Display Quality Feels Properly Premium

The display is where things start feeling more flagship level.

The 55-inch 2026 model uses a QD MiniLED panel with support for 4K 144Hz refresh rate. Visually, it looks impressive right away. Contrast is strong, blacks look properly deep and HDR highlights have a nice punch without feeling overly aggressive. Brightness also feels good enough for brighter rooms. Lumio claims around 800-900 nits peak brightness and during daytime usage, visibility honestly wasn’t an issue.

What I personally liked is that the picture tuning feels balanced.

A lot of TVs today try too hard to impress during showroom demos by oversaturating colors or sharpening content excessively. The Vision 9 feels comparatively controlled. Movies, sports and OTT content generally look clean and natural instead of artificially processed.

Viewing angles also seem improved this time because colors stay fairly consistent even when watching from the side instead of directly in front of the panel.

Gaming Features Actually Feel Useful

Gaming is clearly another area Lumio is taking seriously.

You get proper HDMI 2.1 support along with VRR, ALLM and 4K at 144Hz support. That already makes this look like a strong option for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC gamers.

Motion handling also looked smooth during initial usage.

I still need to properly test the gaming performance in detail though, especially long gaming sessions and latency behaviour. I’ll talk more about that in the full review.

Audio Performance Is Better Than Expected

Audio performance also turned out surprisingly decent.

The 55-inch variant doesn’t get the dedicated subwoofer setup available on the larger 65-inch model, but the quad-driver speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support still performs well for regular living room usage, Dialogue clarity sounds clean, vocals remain natural and the TV gets loud enough without sounding harsh or distorted.

For casual viewers, the built-in audio honestly feels good enough initially without immediately needing a soundbar.

Ports, Software & Remote Experience

One thing I appreciated is that Lumio didn’t compromise on connectivity either. You get multiple HDMI 2.1 ports, eARC support, two USB ports and enough flexibility for gaming consoles, streaming devices and external audio setups.

The Google TV experience overall also feels fairly polished with Android 14. Voice search works reliably, recommendations stay relatively clean and thankfully the software doesn’t feel bloated.

The remote deserves a quick mention too because it actually feels thoughtfully designed.



The buttons are responsive, the layout is clean and the TLDR shortcut is surprisingly useful for quick content summaries and recommendations.

Overall First Impressions

Of course, this is still an early first impression.



Long-term software stability, panel consistency, gaming performance and overall reliability will matter much more over time. But based on the initial experience, the Lumio Vision 9 55-inch (2026) feels less like another spec-heavy television and more like a TV designed around actual day-to-day usability. And honestly, that’s probably what makes it stand out the most right now.

Pricing & Availability

The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 55-inch variant will be available starting today on Amazon India and Flipkart at a price of ₹51,999. However, Lumio is also offering a special introductory price of ₹44,999 for early buyers.

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Stay tuned for the full in-depth review soon.