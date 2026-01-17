Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launching In India On This Date: What Amazon Listing Reveals

Lava has officially confirmed the India launch of its next smartphone, the Lava Blaze Duo 3. The company has announced that the phone will debut later this month, and early teasers have already given a clear idea of what to expect in terms of design and features. The Blaze Duo 3 will be available via Amazon, with listings already revealing several key details ahead of launch. Also Read: Lava Confirms Dual-Display Design, 50MP Camera For Its Next Smartphone Launch

Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Date

According to a post shared by Lava on X, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 will launch in India on January 19. The teaser image shows the phone in an off-white colour with a matte finish. The back panel looks flat, with softly rounded corners and a slim profile. Lava has also teased a black colour option earlier, suggesting at least two finishes at launch. Also Read: Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top Value Picks Right Now

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Design

The design is similar to the Lava Blaze Duo 5G, with the main highlight being the secondary display on the back. This small screen is integrated into the camera module and sits beside the dual rear cameras. Lava is positioning this as a functional addition rather than just a design element.

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a rectangular camera module placed at the top-left corner. It includes two vertically placed camera lenses, an LED flash, and a small secondary screen. This rear display is expected to show notifications, help with music controls, work as a viewfinder for selfies, and offer quick access to certain features.

The camera module carries an engraving that confirms a 50MP AI-backed primary camera. Lava branding and a “5G” marking are also visible on the rear panel, confirming network support.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications and Features

An Amazon listing has revealed most of the phone’s specifications ahead of launch. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is shown to run Android 15 out of the box. It features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The secondary rear display measures 1.6 inches.

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, the phone features a 50MP Sony IMX752 rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with an 8MP front camera.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other features include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone is listed at 7.55mm thickness and weighs 181 grams.