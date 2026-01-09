Lava Confirms Dual-Display Design, 50MP Camera For Its Next Smartphone Launch

Also Read: Best Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top Value Picks Right Now

The Indian brand Lava is once again teasing something new, and this time, it’s a design choice that immediately grabs attention. The company has confirmed that its next smartphone will feature a secondary display on the rear. Well, from a first look, it seems that Lava has taken its inspiration from the Xiaomi 17 Pro series! Also Read: LAVA Play Max 5G Launched In India Under Rs 15,000 With Vapor Chamber Cooling And Dimensity 7300

Lava shared a teaser image on X, giving us our first look at the upcoming phone’s back panel. While the company hasn’t revealed the name or launch date yet, the design suggests what Lava is planning to bring next.

A Secondary Display At The Back

The teaser shows a small rectangular screen placed on the back, neatly integrated into the camera module. It sits alongside a dual-camera setup, with two prominent lens rings. There’s also an embossed text on the rear panel confirming a 50MP AI camera, which suggests photography will be a key talking point.

Design-wise, the phone appears to have softly rounded corners, a slightly raised camera island, and a clean-looking right frame. This could mean the power and volume buttons are positioned on the left, though Lava hasn’t confirmed that yet. While Xiaomi’s rear display is larger and brighter, Lava’s approach looks more practical and toned down, which makes sense, considering this phone is expected to sit in the mid-range segment.

However, it must be noted that the idea of a secondary rear display isn’t new for Lava. The brand has already experimented with this design in the past. The Lava Agni 3, launched in late 2024, came with a 1.74-inch AMOLED rear screen. Similarly, the Lava Blaze Duo also featured a smaller AMOLED display at the back.

On those phones, the secondary display was used for taking selfies using the rear cameras, controlling music playback, checking basic notifications, managing alarms and timers. So, while the inspiration might come from Xiaomi’s latest flagships, Lava already has experience making this feature useful in everyday scenarios. But what new will be added to this upcoming phone, is yet to be known.

What else do we know so far?

Not much to be honest. Lava hasn’t revealed the processor, display size, battery details, or pricing yet. The teaser only says “Coming Soon,” which likely means more reveals are lined up over the next few weeks. What else we can see is the 50MP camera confirmation at the back, while the secondary camera specs are still unknown.