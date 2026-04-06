Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has expressed a different opinion of how children should be brought up. He now has different thoughts about kids and technology as he has become a parent. Rather than being exposed at a tender age to screens, he now feels that children should spend more time in the real world. His opinions are centered on basic things such as outdoor games and sightseeing. Also Read: Waiting for ChatGPT adult mode? OpenAI says it’s not coming soon

Altman’s Perspective Changed After Parenthood

Prior to having children, Altman did not find much to be wrong about children using devices at an early age but now his thoughts have changed. He believes that screen cannot be the focus of childhood. In his opinion, children must be exposed to real life activities first. This involves outdoor games, physical activities and exploration of nature. Also Read: OpenAI signs Pentagon deal as Donald Trump blacklists Anthropic: Here's what happened

This change shows how personal experiences can influence opinions. Altman now aims at providing children with a more balanced early life. Also Read: Big win for India! OpenAI to open new offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru in 2026

Real World Learning is Important

Outdoor play assists children in acquisition of fundamental skills in a natural manner. Physical health is enhanced by activities such as running, jumping, and playing games. At the same time, they build curiosity and problem-solving ability.

Children learn as they play and when they have no instructions to follow. They decide, take minor issues, and solve them independently. These are significant experiences as far as general development is concerned. They also assist in enhancing social skills as the children associate with people.

Technology Needs Balanced Approach

Altman does not oppose technology. He recognizes the significance of the same in the contemporary life. Nevertheless, he considers that the time of utilization of devices is significant. Exposing children to excessive screen time at an early age can mean that they become less exposed to learning through reality.

He is straightforward in his approach. The introduction of technology should be gradual and in a moderated manner. It must be a tool but not an alternative to actual experiences. This assists the children to develop more naturally and in balance.

Why Spending Time Outside Matters Today

A significant number of children nowadays spend a substantial amount of time at gadgets such as smartphones and tablets. This makes Altman’s opinion relevant. He recommends that children should be given chances to participate in activities that do not involve screens.

The physical and mental development may be enhanced with the promotion of outdoor play. It can also assist children in developing great habits at a tender age.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Ultimately, it is not to eliminate technology but to employ it wisely. Exposing the child to the actual world can make them become a better person in the long run.