OpenAI targets massive AI expansion: Plans 30GW computing power by 2030

OpenAI is planning a major expansion in artificial intelligence by the year 2030. The tech giant said it will work toward enhancing AI computing power and its goal is to reach 30GW of AI capacity. This move demonstrates how fast the demand of advanced AI computing system is growing and how it will impact businesses. The plan also brings out the scale of support needed to support the next-generation AI tools and services. Also Read: ChatGPT Images 2.0 launched: New AI image model with better realism and accuracy

OpenAI’s AI Computing Power Roadmap

OpenAI revealed that the company was operating around 1.9GW of computing power at the start of 2025. Later, the tech giant announced a target of reaching 10GW in the near future. Following this, OpenAI has nearly secured 8GW through ongoing infrastructure development. Also Read: ChatGPT Images 2.0 is here: How it helps users and impacts designers

The company has now set a goal of new 30GW, which represents a significant leap compared to the present development. This growth, according to the reports, is not merely of adding servers, but also of a complete change in the way AI systems are constructed. The powering and scaling of these systems worldwide are also assessed. Also Read: Donald Trump flags AI risks, says a ‘kill switch’ should exist

Global Expansion and Infrastructure

To achieve this goal, OpenAI will require extensive infrastructure improvements. They will involve new data centres, robust power systems and massive manufacturing support. Moreover, the tech giant would also be likely to depend on partnerships around the world in order to have sufficient capacity to its AI computing.

One of the key aspects of this strategy is energy. Running AI system that needs large scale of infrastructure will require dedicated power plants and stable energy networks. Without this power energy, the system will fail and will not be able to handle continuous computing workloads.

Pressure of Supply Chain and Custom Chips

To build this massive level of AI computing systems, OpenAI is also working on custom chip designs that are expected to improve performance and efficiency. Industry reports highlights that these designs may use high-bandwidth memory at a higher level as compared to the current chips available in the market.

Nevertheless, the global supply chain of such components is already limited. Players in the market like Samsung and SK Hynix are increasing production to meet the rising demands.

OpenAI vs Other Industry Competition

Other top tech firms are also expanding their AI capacity. Big tech companies such as Amazon and Anthropic have already declared intentions to achieve 6GW of computing power in 2023. However, the 30GW target of OpenAI is significantly bigger and entails unfavorable long approach and energy supply.

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What’s Ahead

The rapid growth of AI computing systems and infrastructure might also affect everyday technology costs. It can increase demand for chips and memory, affecting supply chains. This will result into higher prices for smartphones, computers, and gaming systems.