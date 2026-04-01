Is X not working today? Why users are facing app errors and website issues worldwide April 1, 2026

Social media platform X is once again experiencing widespread outages worldwide. The platform detected outages on Wednesday, 1 April, 2026 and thousands of users globally started having issues with the app. As per reports coming from various outage tracking websites, both the app and website are facing interruptions. Users reported that they are unable to load their feeds and access core features. However, some users are experiencing app errors. Also Read: X down? Over 30,000 users reported in THIS country

X Down for Thousands of Users Worldwide

Users started noticing problems with the site around 3:50 PM EST, and over 25,000 users in the US said they were having isses. They were having trouble getting their feeds load, getting error messages on the app, and couldn’t access their timelines. Then, around 8:00 PM EST, there was another spike in complaints and more than 6,000 users were having trouble using the platform. Also Read: X down: Thousands of users report outage with app, website, feed

India also witnessed its first spike, however, it was not as big of a deal. But the second outage was massive and it affected more than 600 users. In addition, it hit its peak at 6:28 AM IST. Also Read: X Down AGAIN In India! Second Outage In Days Leaves Users Frustrated

Statusgator, which also tracks outages, confirmed that there were two spikes, and it wasn’t just limited to one area. The people who were most affected were in the US, the UK, and India. This shows that the issue was pretty widespread.

X’s AI chatbot, Grok, confirmed that the platform was not working right for some people because of a small technical problem. It stated that feeds were not showing up and errors were happening. But Grok also mentioned that the company hadn’t given an official reason for the outage, which is what usually happens when something like this happens for a short time.

List of Previous Outages on X

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this happen – just a few months ago, on 26 March 2026, over 15,000 users had trouble getting into their accounts, loading their feeds, and using the app.

If we look at the numbers from Downdetector, it’s clear that most people were having problems with their feeds and about 50% of complaints were about that. Another 41% of people were having issues with the app itself, and 6% were having trouble with the website.

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Current Status and Its Global Impact

People are still having problems with X, even though the company hasn’t said anything about what’s going on. If you look at the maps that show where the issues are happening, you can see that a lot of users from the US, UK, and India are being affected.