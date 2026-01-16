X Down AGAIN In India!

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is down once again. This is the second outage in just a few days, and it has left thousands of users unable to access the platform properly. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, the disruption began around 8:26 pm, with nearly 5,000 users reporting problems at the time of writing. The issues appear to be spread across both the app and the web version. Also Read: Elon Musk’s Grok To Stop Creating Undressed Images Of Real People On X

What Is Affected?

Downdetector data shows that: Also Read: X Down For Thousands Of Users! Is It Affected In India?

Around 50 percent of users are facing issues on the mobile app

39 percent are reporting problems with the website

The remaining users are seeing issues with their feed not loading

Several users took to other platforms to complain about blank timelines, failed refresh attempts, and login issues. For some, even basic actions like scrolling or opening profiles were not working. Also Read: Grok AI Image Tools On X Now Locked Behind Paywall After UK Pressure

Second Outage In A Few Days

This outage comes just days after X faced a brief disruption on January 13, when users reported problems accessing the app, website, and servers. That incident was resolved within about 15 minutes. However, repeated outages in such a short span are starting to raise concerns around platform reliability.

As of now, X has not released any official statement explaining the cause of the outage or offering a timeline for full restoration. Some users also reported Cloudflare-related error messages while trying to access the site.

Trending Now

Until services are fully restored, users may just have to wait it out, as this appears to be a platform-wide issue rather than a local connectivity problem.