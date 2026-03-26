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X down? Over 30,000 users reported in THIS country

X Down: Elon Musk's X has faced a wider global outage in the US as well as India. What should you do? Have a look.

Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 26, 2026, 03:05 PM (IST)

X down (2)
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook

X down: Downdetector, the outage-detecting platform, has reported that over 30,000 users have faced issues while accessing X, aka Twitter. Based on the reports, it is the US that has faced a wider X outage. Moreover, India has also reported the issues. news Also Read: Elon Musk Launches SuperGrok Lite : Here's how you can access AI tools

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news Also Read: Elon Musk announces Terafab project: A massive chip factory for Tesla and SpaceX

news Also Read: X introduces AI Summaries and Listen feature: How to read or hear articles in seconds