X down? Over 30,000 users reported in THIS country

Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 26, 2026, 03:05 PM (IST)
X down: Downdetector, the outage-detecting platform, has reported that over 30,000 users have faced issues while accessing X, aka Twitter. Based on the reports, it is the US that has faced a wider X outage. Moreover, India has also reported the issues. Also Read: Elon Musk Launches SuperGrok Lite : Here's how you can access AI toolsAlso Read: Elon Musk announces Terafab project: A massive chip factory for Tesla and SpaceX
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