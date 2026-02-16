X down: Thousands of users report outage with app, website, feed

X Down: The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) faced a massive outage globally, including in India, with user reports peaking at 7:15 PM IST. According to Downdetector, the outage-detecting platform, over 3,000 users reported issues (at the time of writing this report) accessing the platform via both the app and website in the country. Also Read: X Down AGAIN In India! Second Outage In Days Leaves Users Frustrated

The disruption affected major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Patna, and Chandigarh. Approximately 48% of users faced problems with the website, 42% with the mobile app, and 10% reported feed and server issues. As you open the app or the website, you will either witness a message which reads, "something went wrong," or "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later."

X down in the US

It is not just an outage in India; several other countries have faced the same problem with X. Even in the US, over 41,000 users have reported issues while accessing their website or the app. The Downdetector data has shown that the 53% users are unable to load the X app, while the 22% are primarily facing issues with the feed or timeline refresh. The rest 16% are unable to login with the website.